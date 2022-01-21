Business News

Avian-influenza case confirmed
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently confirmed highly pathogenic Eurasian H5 avian influenza in a wild American wigeon in Colleton County, South Carolina.
Eurasian H5 HPAI hasn’t been detected in a wild bird in the United States since 2016. There was a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza H7N3 in one commercial meat turkey flock in South Carolina in 2020 due to a North American lineage virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low. No human infections with Eurasian H5 viruses have occurred in the United States.
Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has available materials about biosecurity such as videos, checklists and a toolkit. Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for "Defend the Flock" for more information.
Insurance option available
Corn farmers who split-apply nitrogen now have another insurance-coverage option. Post Application Coverage Endorsement is available in certain states for non-irrigated corn. It provides coverage for producers who use the practice.
Post Application Coverage Endorsement provides payments for the projected yield lost when producers are unable to make a post nitrogen application during the V3 to V10 stages of corn growth due to field conditions created by weather. The coverage is offered in select counties in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The option is available as supplemental coverage for yield protection, revenue protection and revenue protection with harvest price-exclusion policies. The first closing date to purchase insurance is March 15.
The new crop insurance option builds upon U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency efforts to encourage use of conservation practices, such as cover crops.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop-insurance agents. A list of agents is available at all USDA Service Centers. Visit rma.usda.gov and search for "agent locator" and rma.usda.gov and search for "conservation" for more information.
Variety prevents THC production
A hemp cultivar engineered to prevent the production of tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – in hemp recently was introduced. The patent pending "THC Null" trait was developed by a team of university professors and bio-engineering experts. They used ribonucleic acid – RNA – interference technology to silence the genetic pathways that produce the compound in hemp.
The introduction of tetrahydrocannabinol-free hemp genetics means the hemp industry can move forward without breaking laws, said Matt Haddad, CEO of Trilogene Seeds, the Colorado-based hemp-seed company that developed the variety.
In the United States hemp farmers are subjected to a .3 percent limit on tetrahydrocannabinol. By comparison marijuana typically contains 20 percent or more of the compound. More than 10 percent of the hemp acreage planted from 2018 to 2020 was considered “hot,” according to New Frontier Data.
The THC Null trait also makes cannabidiol-hemp production more efficient, according to Trilogene Seeds. In unaltered hemp plants, cannabidiol increases in step with tetrahydrocannabinol. Therefore hemp cultivars could produce only relatively limited amounts of cannabidiol or other non-psychoactive cannabinoids or terpenes before they breached tetrahydrocannabinol thresholds. Visit trilogeneseeds.com for more information.
Prohibited meat, poultry seized
More than 1,900 pounds of prohibited pork, poultry and ruminant products from New York City-area retailers recently were seized and destroyed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance program. The actions took place between October and December.
The seized items were sourced from China. They lacked required import permits and health certificates, and therefore are considered a risk of introducing invasive plant and animal pests and diseases into the United States, the USDA stated. The efforts to safeguard American agriculture represent a continued collaboration between the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and New York City officials.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is concerned about the prohibited products because China is affected by African swine fever, classical swine fever, Newcastle disease, foot-and-mouth disease, highly pathogenic avian influenza, and swine vesicular disease. African swine fever is of particular concern because it’s a contagious and deadly viral disease that affects both domestic and feral swine. It recently spread throughout Asia, as well as within the European Union. Most recently it was confirmed in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
While African swine fever isn’t a threat to human health, it’s a deadly disease that would have a significant effect on U.S. pork producers, their communities and export markets.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working with other federal and state agencies, the swine industry, and producers to take necessary steps to protect the country’s commercial swine population and keep the disease out of the United States. The agency also is actively preparing to respond if the virus is detected.
The Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance program’s safeguarding efforts also include other prohibited agricultural products. In 2021 the agency seized 224,568 pounds of prohibited agricultural items valued at more than $1.7 million. Visit aphis.usda.gov for more information.
Companies expand partnership
Archer Daniels Midland recently made an equity investment as part of Farmers Business Network's latest capital funding round. The partnership combines ADM’s scale in the global food and agriculture value chain with Farmers Business Network’s digital farm commerce and data-analytics capabilities. The companies have agreed to examine areas of collaboration, such as developing markets for low-carbon-intensity grain that reward farmers for adopting regenerative practices.
The companies also will explore advancing technologies, such as Farmers Business Network’s Gradable platform. It’s designed to improve access and data security for producers who market grain to ADM. Other areas of potential cooperation are listed.
Digital transactional record keeping, sustainability tracking and payments through the Gradable platform to enable farmers working with Farmers Business Network to sell grain to ADM’s origination facilities
Research and development of biologicals, seed traits, fertilizers, and crop-protection products
Farmers Business Network’s e-commerce and finance platform, enabling farmers to purchase ADM products such as fertilizer and animal-nutrition products.
The companies are continuing their pilot program to use the Gradable platform to measure and verify the carbon score of soybeans, and to connect farmers with customers interested in purchasing low-carbon-intensity crops. Visit adm.com and fbn.com for more information.
Seed violation penalties increase
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is implementing a three-year phased increase of civil monetary penalties for violations of the Federal Seed Act. The adjustments will begin Jan. 1.
A final rule published in the "Federal Register" May 10, 2021, authorizes a maximum penalty of $2,020 per violation. The current maximum penalty is $650. The maximum penalty during the first year of the phased increase will be $1,100. Similar and proportional increases will be instituted the following two years.
Beyond the initial three years the maximum penalty amounts for violations will remain consistent with future releases of the USDA Civil Monetary Penalty Adjustment. Visit federalregister.gov and search for “civil monetary penalty inflation adjustments” for more information.
Project expands syrup industry
A new U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will enable the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and partners to expand maple sugaring outreach and education efforts. The project is geared toward private woodland owners, farmers, tribal communities and other groups that have been overlooked by previous outreach efforts.
Wisconsin produced more than 265,000 gallons of syrup in 2020. It ranks fourth in the nation for overall production behind Vermont, New York and Maine, according to Jeremy Solin, project manager.
Under his guidance, a group of project collaborators and advisory-board members with backgrounds in agriculture, forestry, community development, communications, program evaluation and tribal relations will develop and deliver tailored programming to meet the needs of producers. From financial planning to equipment selection and product marketing, the project will meet landowners where they are.
A producer-needs assessment will begin in early 2022 with outreach efforts beginning later in the year. Training dates and engagement opportunity announcements will follow. The USDA has committed more than $470,000 to the new three-year Acer Access and Development grant. Visit extension.wisc.edu for more information.
Carbon program offered
Truterra, LLC, the sustainability business of Land O'Lakes Inc., is offering to farmers participation in its 2022 carbon program. The company reported that its 2021 offering made more than $4 million in cash payments to participating farmers who sequestered more than 200,000 metric tons of carbon.
The company’s agricultural-retailer network is connecting farmers to the carbon market. Truterra will offer two approaches to encourage climate-smart practices and carbon storage in agricultural soils. The first is the 2022 carbon program, which is structured similarly to the 2021 program. It focuses on generating carbon assets in partnership with farmers who have recently adopted soil-health management practices that store additional carbon in their soils. The second approach is designed as an on-ramp for farmers who are just starting with climate-smart practices and are exploring options and seeking support to adopt soil-health systems.
Farmers participating in the 2022 program may be eligible for a one-time, upfront payment of $20 per ton of carbon based on recently adopted changes in soil-health practices, such as reduction in tillage and the addition of cover crops. Eligible cropping systems include corn, soybean or wheat as part of farmers' crop rotations.
Truterra also is launching an approach for farmers implementing climate-smart practices for the first time and interested in potentially participating in carbon markets. The company’s carbon market-access program will engage and support farmers through the process of implementing new practices. Participating farmers may be eligible to receive one-time payments of as much as $2 per acre for enrolling in the program. Truterra will be developing and testing support services designed to streamline and facilitate conservation-practice finance access, agronomic assistance, and data management.
Farmers will maintain ownership and options with their carbon rights in current and future years and aren’t required to make a long-term commitment to maintain practice changes if they’re not the right fit for their operations, the company says. At the end of crop year 2022 farmers may be eligible to receive an offer from Truterra for future carbon-sequestration purchase offers in 2023 and beyond.
Truterra reported that its 2021 carbon offering delivered an average payment per participating farmer of $20,000, with some payments of more than $100,000. Visit TruterraAg.com/Carbon for more information.
Energy projects funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is investing more than $800,000 in renewable-energy projects in Wisconsin. The USDA is making the investments through the Community Facilities Disaster Grants, Electric Loan Program, Rural Energy for America Program, Rural Energy Savings Program and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.
The investments are expected to help build and improve rural-electric infrastructure and connect residents to affordable and dependable power. They will assist agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable-energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements. They also will aid transportation fueling and biodiesel-distribution facilities offering greater ethanol and biodiesel blends by sharing costs to install fuel pumps, equipment and infrastructure. Examples of Rural Energy for America Program projects in Wisconsin are featured.
- ABS Global Inc., a bovine genetics producer in DeForest, will use a $250,000 grant to install a 657-kilowatt solar array. The project is expected to save the business $60,682 per year or 110 percent of the business' energy use, which is enough electricity to power 80 homes.
- Michael Klein, a grain farmer in Platteville, will use a $21,600 grant to install a more energy-efficient grain-drying system. The project is expected to save the farm $11,303 per year or 40 percent of the farm's energy use, which is enough electricity to power 32 homes.
- Bill Seeger a crop farmer in Prairie Farm, will use a $7,700 grant to install a more energy-efficient grain dryer. The new dryer is expected to save the farm $2,231 per year or 37 percent of the farm's energy use, which is enough electricity to power five homes.
- Lisowe Acres LLC, a dairy farm in Malone, will use a $26,000 grant to install a 300-kilowatt solar array on a barn roof. The new system is expected to save the farm $26,878 per year or 44 percent of the farm's energy use, which is enough electricity to power 35 homes.
Visit rd.usda.gov/wi or contact wi-rd-stateoffice@usda.gov or call 715-345-7600 for more information.
Company reduces trans-fatty acids
As food manufacturers work to improve consumer diets Cargill is working to remove industrially produce trans-fatty acids from its global edible-oils portfolio. That will help both Cargill and its customers comply with the World Health Organization's recommended standard of a maximum two grams of industrially produced trans-fatty acids per 100 grams fats/oils by the end of 2023.
The World Health Organization's REPLACE initiative provides a guide for governments and industry to implement a best practice on the trans-fatty acids in the global food-supply chain to address related health concerns.
Cargill reported that in the past 25 years it has removed an estimated 1 billion pounds of the trans-fatty acids from the global food supply. The company is investing in upgrades at several facilities to reduce the amount of the trans-fatty acids produced during manufacturing to provide food customers alternative formulations that will help them meet the World Health Organization’s best practice.
Industrially produced trans-fatty acids are primarily formed through the partial hydrogenation of vegetable oils. But they also can result from high thermal treatment during the refining process. While regulations are in place in about 40 countries, either through partial hydrogenation bans or limits to maximum amounts of industrially produced trans-fatty acids in food, they remain a health concern in many locations. Visit www.cargill.com and who.int and search for "trans-fat free" for more information.
Water requirements proposed
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued a proposed rule that aims to enhance the safety of produce. It proposes to require farms to conduct comprehensive assessments that would help them identify and mitigate hazards in water used for growing produce.
“There have been far too many foodborne-illness outbreaks possibly linked to pre-harvest agricultural water in recent years, including water coming from lands nearby produce farms,” said Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. “If finalized, we’re confident the proposal would result in fewer outbreaks in the U.S. related to produce, protecting public health and saving lives.”
If finalized the proposed rule would change certain pre-harvest agricultural-water requirements for produce and farms subject to the Produce Safety Rule, other than sprouts operations. Key provisions in the proposed rule are highlighted.
A requirement for farms to manage their agricultural water quality based on the results of a comprehensive systems assessment that’s adaptable to the wide variety of water sources and uses and future scientific advancements.
An annual assessment by farms of their pre-harvest agricultural water to identify any conditions likely to introduce hazards into, or onto, covered produce or food-contact surfaces. Based on the assessments farms would then determine whether corrective or mitigation measures are reasonably necessary to reduce potential for contamination. The assessment would include an evaluation of the farm’s water system, agricultural water-use practices, crop characteristics, environmental conditions and other relevant factors, such as the results of any testing conducted to inform the assessment.
A requirement that farms implement expedited mitigation measures for hazards related to certain activities associated with adjacent and nearby lands, to protect the quality of the water used on produce. That is being included following several recent outbreak investigations on produce that revealed potential routes of contamination. That includes activities and conditions, such as animal grazing and the presence of livestock and wildlife on land adjacent to or near produce farms or their water sources.
The removal of certain testing requirements for pre-harvest agricultural water and replacing them with the agricultural water assessments identified. The proposed revisions are intended to address stakeholder concerns about complexity and practical implementation challenges while protecting public health.
The FDA intends to continue working with stakeholders and state and tribal partners to provide necessary training, technical assistance, education and outreach. The agency will hold two virtual public meetings to discuss the proposal and hear feedback. More details will be announced in a forthcoming “Federal Register” notice. The agency also is developing an online tool to assist growers in understanding agricultural water assessments.
Recognizing that the current agricultural water compliance dates for covered produce other than sprouts in the Produce Safety Rule are set to begin in January 2022, the FDA intends to exercise enforcement discretion for those agricultural water requirements. It also will pursue a proposed rule to extend compliance dates for all of the agricultural water requirements in the Produce Safety Rule for such covered produce. More information on the proposed compliance-date extension will be announced in a forthcoming “Federal Register” notice. Visit fda.gov for more information.