Business News

Export advisory council formed
The Wisconsin Agricultural Export Advisory Council recently was launched to promote the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural and agribusiness products. The council was developed to guide initiatives created through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports.
The council includes international trade experts at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. It also is comprised of state legislators as well as representatives from agriculture organizations and agribusinesses.
The council will meet at least twice per year. The first meeting will begin at 9 a.m. May 4 at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, 201 West Washington Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin. The meetings will be open to the public, and are expected to have virtual attendance options. The council members and their initial terms are listed.
Ex officio
- Wis. Sen. Jeff Smith, D-31-Brunswick
- Wis. Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-41-Markesan
- Wis. Rep. Dave Considine, D-81-Baraboo
- Wis. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-50-Wonewoc
At large
- Craig Briess, CEO, Briess Industries – 2022-2024
- Kevin Krentz, president, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation – 2022-2025
Crop-industry representatives
- Brandon Bickham, senior export director, DeLong Company – 2022-2025
- Brian Cummins, director, Wisconsin Distillers Guild – 2022-2023
- Jackie Fett, executive director, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin – 2022-2023
- Larry Krueger, owner, Krueger Lumber Company – 2022-2024
- Charles Wachsmuth, vice-president, Chippewa Valley Bean – 2022-2023
- Bob Wilson, managing member, The Cranberry Network – 2022-2025
- Kevin Lipps, vice-president, international sales, Seneca Foods – 2022-2024
Dairy-industry representatives
- Chad Vincent, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin – 2022-2025
- Ryan Wucherer, director of global sales, MCT Dairies – 2022-2023
- Jeff Schwager, CEO, Sartori – 2022-2024
Meat-industry representatives
- Amy Radunz, president-elect, Wisconsin Beef Council – 2022-2025
- Keith Heikes, CEO, GENEX – 2022-2023
- Bob Fitzgerald, vice-president, international sales, Johnsonville – 2022-2024
Wisconsin agricultural exports reached a record $3.96 billion in 2021. Visit datcp.wi.gov and wedc.org for more information.
Drought-related hauling assistance offered
Due to the persistent drought conditions, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering additional relief through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program. It’s being offered to help farmers or ranchers cover above-normal costs of hauling livestock to forage or other grazing acres.
The additional relief complements previously announced Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program compensation for hauling feed to livestock. The hauling assistance is retroactive for 2021 and will be available for losses in 2022 and subsequent years.
The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program provides financial assistance to eligible producers of livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish for losses due to disease, certain adverse-weather events or loss conditions as determined by the Secretary of Agriculture. The program covers feed transportation costs where grazing and hay resources have been depleted, And now it also covers transportation costs associated with hauling livestock to feed sources That includes places where drought intensity is D2 for eight consecutive weeks as indicated by the U.S. Drought Monitor; or where drought intensity is D3 or greater.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency also has updated the program to cover water hauling in areas experiencing D2 for eight consecutive weeks. It reduces the drought-intensity threshold – previously D3 – triggering the availability of the financial assistance.
To be eligible for assistance producers must have incurred feed or livestock transportation costs on or after Jan. 1, 2021 for livestock intended for grazing. Although producers will self-certify losses and expenses to the Farm Service Agency, they’re encouraged to maintain records and retain receipts and related documentation in case the documents are requested for review by the local Farm Service Agency County Committee.
The USDA will reimburse eligible ranchers 60 percent of livestock transportation costs above what would have been incurred in a normal year. Producers qualifying as underserved – socially disadvantaged, limited resource, beginning or military veteran – will be reimbursed for 90 percent of the feed transportation cost above what would have been incurred in a normal year.
A national cost formula is used to determine reimbursement costs that don’t include the first 25 miles and distances exceeding 1,000 transportation miles. The calculation excludes the normal cost to transport hay or feed if the producer normally purchases some feed. For 2021 the initial cost formula of $6.60 per mile will be used before the percentage is applied.
The updated Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program’s “Feed Livestock Transportation Producer Tool” can help producers document and estimate payments to cover feed and livestock transportation costs caused by drought.
Eligible ranchers should contact their Farm Service Agency county office to apply for assistance. To simplify the application process, ranchers may print or email payment estimates generated by the online tool for submission to the agency. The deadline to request assistance for hauling livestock to forage in 2021 is June 30. The deadline to request assistance for 2022 calendar year losses will be Jan. 31, 2023. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elap for more information.
Ash-tree donations sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using ash trees to combat the emerald ash borer. It’s asking Wisconsin landowners for continued help.
Wisconsin landowners have donated live, infested ash trees to USDA’s emerald ash borer biological control program. The staff uses the wood to rear the pest’s natural enemies and release them in Wisconsin and 28 other emerald ash borer-infested states.
The biocontrol staff said it needs more ash trees to continue producing and releasing stingless wasps that attack and kill the emerald ash borer. It encourages Wisconsin residents to consider donating ash trees again.
Biological control helps to reduce pest populations by using natural enemies such as stingless wasps, predators, pathogens, antagonists – to control plant diseases – or competitors.
The USDA seeks live green ash stands where trees range in size from 8 inches to 20 inches in diameter and show significant decline, such as cracked or loose bark, dead branches, and thinning leaf canopy. The agency also seeks trees that have been damaged from woodpeckers feeding on borer larvae. The USDA in the coming months will be scouting for potential properties in eastern Wisconsin – ranging from Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties to Outagamie and Door counties
Tanner Yurk, a biocontrol field team leader for the USDA, said, “After we have some leads on sites, we’ll visit the locations this summer to determine if they meet the criteria. We’ll develop a schedule to begin harvesting sometime in December or January.”
USDA seeks a minimum donation of 100 green ash trees per harvest site. USDA contractors will harvest trees weekdays between January and May at no cost to the landowner. They’ll return the site – to the best of a contractor’s ability – to pre-harvest conditions. Contact tanner.m.yurk@usda.gov or 734-732-0025 for more information.