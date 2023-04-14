Operation to pay settlement
Kinnard Farms has agreed to pay the Wisconsin Department of Justice $215,000 to settle pollution allegations. According to an analysis of the deal by the Wisconsin Legislature’s attorneys, the deal will settle allegations that Kinnard Farms improperly spread manure in Kewaunee and Door counties between 2018 and 2022, failed to timely submit an engineering evaluation for a feed-storage area and failed to timely submit annual nutrient-management-plan updates. The settlement also calls for Kinnard Farms to upgrade two waste-storage facilities and a feed-storage area if the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources review of engineering evaluations of the facilities show that upgrades are needed. The Kinnard operation includes 16 farms with about 8,000 cows. T
Margin Protection expanded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding its Margin Protection insurance plan. It’s adding more than 1,000 counties to the insurance option that provides coverage against an unexpected decrease in operating margin for corn and soybean producers.
The expansion will be available by June 30. Interested producers will need to purchase their coverage by Sept. 30 to be eligible for the 2024 crop year.
Margin Protection protects against decreases in margin caused by reduced county yields, reduced commodity prices, increased price of certain inputs, or any combination of those issues. It’s area-based, using county-level estimates of average revenue and input costs to establish the amount of coverage and indemnity payments.
The USDA-Risk Management Agency’s expansion of the Margin Protection plan will add 1,255 counties for soybeans and 1,729 counties for corn. Margin Protection can be purchased by itself or in conjunction with a yield-protection or revenue-protection policy purchased from the same approved insurance provider that issued the Margin Protection policy. Margin Protection can’t be purchased with the supplemental coverage option or the enhanced coverage option.
Visit rma.usda.gov – search for “agent locator” – or rma.usda.gov – search for “regional offices” – for more information.
Entrepreneurial program launched
Compeer Financial recently formed a partnership for rural economic development with Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. The partnership will expand the foundation’s Rural Entrepreneurial Venture program to small towns in southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
The program works with selected small towns for a three-year period. It takes a targeted approach to entrepreneurial development through outreach, investment and community-ecosystem building. Participating communities are supported through a trained coach, who provides tools and resources needed to develop and execute entrepreneur-led strategic priorities.
Visit smifoundation.org/REV or contact pamb@smifoundation.org or call 507-214-7013 for more information.
Glyphosate business acquired
Albaugh recently acquired Corteva Agriscience’s straight-goods glyphosate business. The purchase includes intangible assets only, including trade names, registrations, regulatory data, formulations, patents and know-how used in Corteva's straight-goods glyphosate business throughout the world, with the exception of Argentina.
Albaugh previously acquired Corteva’s glyphosate business in Europe. With the latest acquisition the company will expand its coverage of straight glyphosate DMA salt formulations and registrations globally. All glyphosate DMA salt registrations will be integrated into Albaugh’s existing regional sales structure. Visit www.albaughllc.com for more information.
People are also reading…
Growth-regulator market forecasted
The global plant growth regulators industry was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $7.4 billion by 2031. The market is expected to grow at an annual rate of about 14 percent to 2031, according to Allied Market Research. The market analyst firm recently published a report featuring changing market trends, primary segments and more.
Driving the growth of plant growth regulators are requirements for food safety and security to fulfill population-growth demands, dwindling arable area for cultivation, and innovations in agricultural methods. But the cost of plant growth regulators and lack of understanding about them and their benefits hinder global market growth, Allied Market Research stated.
The auxins segment contributed to about one-third of the global plant growth regulators market in 2021. It’s expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Auxins promote cell division, differentiation and growth. They’re primarily used in tissue culture and plant propagation.
The cytokinins segment is projected to have the greatest annual growth rate – of about 15 percent – to 2031. Cytokinins delay plant aging and prevent leaf senescence. They’re used to repair plant injuries. They also help plants in dealing with stress, and encourage protein synthesis. Visit alliedmarketresearch.com and search for “plant growth regulators” for more information.
Companies develop camelina chain
Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and American Airlines Inc. recently agreed to develop camelina as a reduced-carbon feedstock oil for sustainable aviation fuel. The airline stated that it’s committed to helping scale sustainable aviation fuel production as a cornerstone of its climate strategy.
The companies plan to support development of the camelina oil-based sustainable aviation fuel value chain with the potential to secure offtake agreements for the fuel for use in the commercial airline business. The companies also plan to support applications for government grants to support establishment of infrastructure to support the oil as a feedstock to refineries producing sustainable aviation fuel. Visit yield10bio.com for more information.
Renewable-energy grants offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant applications to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable-energy systems. The grants also can be used to make energy-efficiency improvements.
The USDA is making $1 billion in grants available through the Rural Energy for America Program, with funding from Inflation Reduction Act.
The USDA will hold competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding also will include creation of the first underutilized technology fund in the Rural Energy for America Program, with $144.5 million available in dedicated funding.
The USDA is seeking projects designed to help rural communities recover economically through more and better market opportunities and improved infrastructure. The agency also is looking for projects that help reduce climate pollution and increase resilience to the impacts of climate change. Projects developed to conserve and protect farmland, or that invest in underserved communities also are sought.
The USDA will set aside at least 20 percent of the available funds until June 30 of each year for grant requests of $20,000 or less. That includes the grant portion of a combined grant and guaranteed loan request.
The maximum federal share which may be requested is as much as 50 percent of the total project cost for all energy-efficiency projects and zero-emissions renewable-energy systems. An award of as much as 50 percent of the total project cost also is available for any project in a designated energy community and/or submitted by an eligible tribal entity.
All other projects are eligible to apply for grants for as much as 25 percent of the total project cost. The maximum grant is $1 million for renewable-energy systems and $500,000 for energy-efficiency projects.
Visit rd.usda.gov/rural-energy-america-program-reap#state-energy-coordinator to contact Wisconsin's Rural Energy Coordinator.