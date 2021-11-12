Business News

Wisconsin FSA director named
Gene Schriefer recently was appointed the new state executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wisconsin Farm Service Agency. He will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of Farm Service Agency programs to agricultural producers in Wisconsin.
Prior to his new appointment Schriefer served as a senior outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. He worked as an agriculture educator in Iowa County since 2009. Previously he was a regional grazing specialist with Southwest Badger Resource Conservation and Development.
He has also served as an Extension 4-H youth development agent in Rusk and Columbia Counties. Schriefer earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Purdue University in agriculture education and farm management. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "Wisconsin" for more information.
Market certified organic
Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association’s Altoona, Wisconsin, market recently became certified organic. Approval was granted by Nature’s International Certification Services. The cooperative’s markets in Wisconsin’s Bonduel, Sparta and Stratford have been certified and are providing organic-cattle sales.
Certifying additional market locations are steps the cooperative is taking to provide producers with alternative livestock-marketing options. Equity isn’t charging extra for the premium service and organic cattle will sell at the same commission as conventional livestock.
Altoona organic sales will be held every Tuesday starting at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Producers are reminded to bring their certificate with their first load and have cattle ear tagged. visit equitycoop.com or call 715-835-3104 for more information.
Applicators reminded to certify
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds individuals with a commercial pesticide applicator license expiring Dec. 31 to have their certification done prior to renewing their license. An $8 late fee applies for any license renewal received after its expiration. The agency has notified 8,900 commercial pesticide applicators that their license will expire at the end of the year.
Individuals who need to complete certification may take the examination either on paper or online. They must schedule the examination in advance. Those who pass it receive a five-year certification.
The agriculture department is expecting an influx of individuals taking the commercial pesticide applicator-certification examination. That's as a result of license extensions made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extensions no longer stand and the department can only issue a pesticide-applicator license if an individual’s certification credentials are current. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “certifications and licensing” or contact datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-4548 for more information.
Broadband grants to be offered
Applications for the next round of the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program will be accepted beginning Dec. 1. The purpose of the program is to deploy high performance broadband in underserved areas of the state; $100 million is being made available. The application to apply for grant funding will be available on the Public Service Commission website. Visit psc.wi.gov and search for "broadband grants" for more information.
Share meat-processing needs
Meat producers and consumers are urged to participate in a survey to assess livestock-processing needs. Information provided will help the board of the Southern Wisconsin Meat Cooperative as it seeks financing and grants. Information also will help the cooperative tailor its services to meet the needs of local livestock producers. Survey responses should be submitted by Nov. 19. Visit wimeat.com for more information.
Farm Credit seeks input
The Farm Credit Administration is updating its strategic plan and is inviting stakeholders to provide input in the process. Its strategic plan will highlight priorities and guide activities for the next four years. The deadline for input is Nov. 30. Visit fca.gov and search for "request for input" for more information.
Food-bank project funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service is awarding more than $7.5 million in fiscal year 2022 Farm to Food Bank Project funding to 29 states and territories that administer The Emergency Food Assistance Program. The grants support the harvesting, processing, packaging or transportation of food donated by agricultural producers, processors or distributors for use by emergency feeding organizations.
Farm to Food Bank projects help to reduce food waste, expand the availability of locally grown foods by facilitating producer donations, and fostering stronger relationships between industry, food banks and other organizations through food-donation efforts.
In Ohio, for example, grant funds will be used to reimburse cheese producers for the cost to pick, pack and transport surplus “cheese trim,” the cheese that remains after exact-weight packaged cheese bricks are cut for sale. It will be donated, shredded, packaged and then distributed to individuals in need through the state’s food bank network. Visit fns.usda.gov and search for "farm to food bank project grants" for more information.
Grain-solutions business bought
Bushel recently acquired GrainBridge LLC, a joint venture owned by Archer Daniels Midland Company and Cargill Incorporated. Bushel is an independently owned software technology company focused on the grain-supply chain.
GrainBridge employees will join the Bushel team and remain based in Omaha, Nebraska. ADM and Cargill will be working with their customers to transition to the Bushel platform.
The platform will feature permission-based data sharing and visualization. The connections can support all points of the supply chain from grower to grain origination to consumer packaged goods. Visit bushelpowered.com and grainbridge.com for more information.
UW-Platteville program ranked
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently was named one of the 50 Top Online Colleges by CollegeValuesOnline.com. College Values Online ranked each university on a points system based on return on investment, tuition cost, scholarship opportunities and accelerated program availability.
UW-Platteville earned the fifth-highest score at 14 points, tying fellow in-state school, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Visit Go.UWPlatt.Edu/Online for more information.
Innovations Challenge winners named
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge. It was the second of a two-part, joint USDA-EPA partnership and competition on enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to advance agricultural sustainability.
Winners of the competition submitted concepts for novel technologies that can reduce the environmental effects of nitrogen and phosphorus while maintaining or increasing crop yields.
The winners of tier-1 solutions are listed.
- Christopher Hendrickson of Aqua-Yield Operations LLC, Draper, Utah, for a nano-smart fertilizer.
- Taylor Pursell of Pursell Agri-Tech, Sylacauga, Alabama, for “Urea 2.0,” which replaces the conventional urea core with a customizable mix of materials to provide fertilizers tailored to local needs.
The winners of tier-2 solutions are listed.
- Kuide Qin of Verdesian Life Sciences, Cary, North Carolina, for using innovative mixture technologies to improve performance of nitrapyrin for longer effectiveness, less nitrate leaching, and prevention of farm-equipment corrosion.
- Catherine Roue of Fertinagro Biotech International, Portage, Michigan, for “Phosphate Liberation Booster” technology, which uses secretions from phosphate-starved plants to boost plant uptake so less fertilizer may be added and legacy phosphorus can be accessed.
- Chandrika Varadachari of Agtec Innovations Inc., Los Altos, California, for “Smart-N,” which releases nutrients on demand by the crop and which creates a chemical “cage” for urea that dissolves into plant nutrients.
The winners of tier-3 solutions are listed.
Jaroslav Nisler of the Institute of Experimental Botany, The Czech Academy of Sciences, Czech Republic, for using derivatives of the plant growth hormone MTU, which helps create longer growth periods, protection from stress, larger plants, and potentially less nutrient loss per unit of fertilizer applied.
Leanne Gilbertson, civil and environmental engineering department at the University of Pittsburgh, for creating a “protected fertilizer package,” which can carry nutrients through soil pores to the area around the plant roots.
Robert Neidermyer of Holganix LLC, Aston, Pennsylvania, for “Bio 800+,” a microbial inoculant that harnesses the power of more than 800 species of soil microbes, kelp and other soil-amending ingredients to promote greater crop production and plant health.
Paul Mullins of Brandon Products Ltd., Ireland, for “BBS-1,” a biostimulant derived from seaweed extract applied as a fertilizer coating to improve nitrogen-uptake in root cells.
USDA and EPA are coordinating the enhanced-efficiency fertilizer competitions with The Fertilizer Institute, the International Fertilizer Development Center, The Nature Conservancy and the National Corn Growers Association. Visit epa.gov and search for "Next Gen Fertilizer Challenges" for more information.
Services awarded telemedicine grant
Wisconsin's Waushara County Emergency Medical Services Department recently was awarded a $213,000 grant to connect seven fixed rural-station locations and outfit seven ambulance and truck vehicles with mobile hotspots and mobile telehealth video-conferencing systems. The vehicles will be outfitted with telemedicine systems and mobile hotspot boosters for connectivity so ambulances can, in real time, respond to calls and incidents and then connect live with healthcare providers. The project will benefit about 25,000 rural residents.
At each of the fixed sites video-conferencing technology solutions will be installed to enable real-time interactive training and education initiatives via distance learning. The award is being funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine program. The program helps fund distance learning and telemedicine services in rural areas to increase access to education, training and healthcare resources.
The USDA is investing $50 million in 105 rural distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and Puerto Rico to help 7.6 million people. Visit rd.usda.gov/wi or contact wi-rd-stateoffice@usda.gov or 715-345-7600 for more information.
Acquisition boosts carbon-measurement service
Indigo Agriculture recently acquired Soil Metrics, which provides technology for comprehensive soil-carbon and greenhouse-gas assessment. The acquisition is expected to scale a carbon-measurement, reporting and verification system.
The companies already had been working together to meet standards set by the registry-approved methodologies in use by the Carbon by Indigo program. Founded in 2019 by Colorado State University scientists, Soil Metrics leverages peer-reviewed research on agricultural ecosystems to provide soil environmental-modeling services.
Indigo and Soil Metrics plan to increase the understanding of soil carbon and its potential as a climate solution. That includes opportunities to optimize carbon-farming practices to maximize a range of beneficial outcomes and efforts to better map the dynamics of carbon persistence in soils.
They also plan to provide improved modeling services to a greater range of third parties to address more industry-sustainability opportunities such as maximizing agricultural lands’ role as a carbon sink, decreasing nitrous oxide and methane outputs in farming, and maximizing financial value for farmers. Visit indigoag.com and search for “advancing soil carbon science” and soilmetrics.eco for more information.
Science advisory board members named
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 14 members to the National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education and Economics Advisory Board. Eight members are new appointees and six members have been re-appointed
The board provides feedback to the secretary of agriculture, to USDA’s Research, Education and Economics mission area, and to land-grant colleges and universities on food and agricultural research, education, Extension and economics priorities and policies. The board also provides reports and recommendations to agricultural committees of the U.S. Congress.
Board members are selected and appointed by the secretary of agriculture. Each board member represents a specific category of U.S. agricultural stakeholder as outlined in the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. Board members are listed. Each member will serve a one- to three-year term.
National farm or producer organizations
- Dana Allen-Tully, Gar-Lin Dairy, LLC – new appointee
- Edmund Buckner, Alcorn State University
- Lisabeth Hobart, GROWMARK Inc.
Academic or research societies
- V.M. ‘Bala’ Balasubramaniam, Ohio State University – new appointee
- Mario Ferruzzi, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – new appointee
Agricultural research, Extension and education
- Kenrett Jefferson-Moore, North Carolina A&T State University
- Mark Lawrence, Mississippi State University
- Michael Oltrogge, Nebraska Indian Community College
- Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, Cornell University – new appointee
Industry consumer or rural interests
- Donnell Brown, National Grape Research Alliance – new specialty-crop committee representative
- Richard De Los Santos, Texas Department of Agriculture
- Marguerite Green, SPROUT – new specialty-crop committee representative
- Jane Kolodinsky, University of Vermont – new appointee
- Tambra Raye Stevenson, Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture – new appointee
Committee and subcommittee members also are listed. Each member will serve a one-year to three-year term.
Citrus-disease subcommittee
- Christopher Boisseranc, Southwest Ag Consulting Inc. – new appointee
- Thomas Kirschner, Cooperative Producers Inc., Ranch One Cooperative Inc., Cooperative Three Inc. and Gulf Harvesting Inc. – new appointee
- Wayne Simmons, LaBelle Fruit Company Inc. – new appointee
National Genetic Resources Advisory Council
- Paul Gepts, University of California-Davis – new appointee
- James McFerson, Washington State University
- Terrence Tiersch, Louisiana State University Agricultural Center
- Sarada Krishnan, Denver Botanic Gardens
Specialty-crop committee
- Gregory Goins, North Carolina A&T State University – new appointee
- Carlos Iglesias, North Carolina State University – new appointee
- Nikki Lynn Rothwell, Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center, Michigan State University
- Shawn Peebles, Shawn Peebles Organic Farm LLC
- Jim Tuinier, Post Gardens of Battle Creek Michigan – new appointee
Visit nareeeab.ree.usda.gov for more information.
Company launches regenerative projects
Knorr, a Unilever brand, plans to launch 50 regenerative agriculture projects in the next five years. The effort will build on more than 10 years of sustainable-agriculture collaborations with farmers and suppliers, the company stated.
Regenerative agriculture means farming that can create positive outcomes in terms of nourishing soil, increasing biodiversity, improving water quality and climate resilience, capturing carbon, and regenerating the land. The projects will gradually be scaled to 50 projects with partners by 2026. Three projects started in 2021 are showing promising results, according to the company.
- Water preservation and reduced emissions – In Arkansas, in partnership with Knorr's biggest rice supplier, Riviana, several farming practices that preserve water and decrease greenhouse-gas emissions are being implemented.
- Soil health – In Southern Spain, in partnership with Knorr's supplier Agraz – Conesa Group – tomato farmers have implemented practices to improve soil health with the first harvest showing increased yields
- Climate resiliency – In northern France, in partnership with PURProject and Green SOL, vegetable supplier Ardo has implemented practices to improve soil health and climate resiliency in response to decreased yields due to changes in weather conditions.
Knorr's regenerative agriculture plan is part of the Unilever Climate & Nature Fund. Knorr's plan will contribute to Unilever's commitment to help protect and regenerate 3.7 million acres of land, forests and oceans by 2030.
The key ingredients – vegetables, herbs, spices and grains – grown using regenerative-agriculture principles will be used across the Knorr brand portfolio. In the United States the portfolio includes brands such as Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton and more. Visit unileverusa.com for more information.
Companies quicken digital transformation
Intel Corporation recently joined the SVG Ventures/Thrive venture and innovation platform. The goal is to enable the organizations to address global sustainability challenges by accelerating digital transformation across agri-food value chains.
The collaboration will combine Intel’s expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, edge computing and networking with Thrive’s platform and record of identifying and accelerating solutions in food and agriculture.
Thrive has developed a global ecosystem of more than 5,000 startups and more than 40 corporate partners as well as industry associations, producer cooperatives and investment and government partners.
Intel’s Health and Life Sciences team will connect with SVG Ventures/Thrive’s network. Visit thriveagrifood.com for more information.
Company expands plant-based proteins
Hormel Foods Corporation’s 199 Ventures recently entered into an exclusive partnership with The Better Meat Co. to bring new mycoprotein and plant-based protein products to the marketplace.
The two companies will work together to develop alternative-protein products with The Better Meat Co.'s Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient. Produced via a potato-based fermentation pioneered by The Better Meat Co., Rhiza is a mycoprotein with meat-like texture.
The partnership is the latest venture into plant-based products by Hormel Foods. The Better Meat Co. is a Sacramento, California-based food-technology startup founded in 2018. Visit investor.hormelfoods.com and bettermeat.co for more information.
Aviation fuel, path to net-zero goal
New technology and renewable jet fuel are pathways to the air-transport industry’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A mix of new technology, such as potentially shifting to electricity and hydrogen for some shorter services, and a transition to sustainable aviation fuel by mid-century would provide most of the carbon reductions. Remaining emissions could be captured using carbon-removal measures, according to the Air Transport Action Group.
A complete shift away from fossil fuels around mid-century would be possible, with sustainable aviation fuels made from waste resources and rotational cover crops gradually transitioning toward fuels generated from low-carbon electricity. The shift to sustainable fuels would provide green-energy industry opportunities in nearly every country, sustaining up to 14 million jobs worldwide, the group said. Visit atag.org for more information.