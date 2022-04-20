Capper-Volstead Act critical to markets

OPINION February 2022 marked the 100th anniversary of the Capper-Volstead Act, one of the most important agricultural laws ever approved for farmers. Capper-Volstead gave agricultural producers the right to collectively bargain their production in partnership with other producers. That’s now commonplace, but it was innovative and much-needed in 1922. Prior to Capper-Volstead’s passage, producers attempting to join together for the purpose of pricing their commodities could have civil penalties brought against them.
The sponsors of this act were U.S. Sen. Arthur Capper, R-Kansas, and U.S. Rep. Andrew Volstead, R-Minnesota. They both wanted farmers to enjoy the same rights that other businesses were using to gain wealth. Volstead pointed out when discussing the bill that business owners could combine their efforts by putting their money into corporations, but it was impractical for farmers to combine their farms into a similar corporate form. Volstead said the bill would enable farmers to take advantage of the form of organization that was used by business concerns.
The Capper-Volstead Act relieved farmers of the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890. That was the law that President Theodore Roosevelt used to break up Standard Oil and other monopolies. The Sherman Antitrust Act was amended in 1914 by the Clayton Act. The Clayton Act authorized labor unions to collectively bargain for better wages and working conditions while sanctioning the establishment of agricultural co-ops. That was the first time collective bargaining was mentioned in U.S. law. Prior to that time co-ops were allowed, but they were at that time being challenged in court under the Sherman Antitrust Act. But there were still inconsistencies in the Clayton Act that led to court cases involving co-ops.
The Capper-Volstead Act was introduced to aid farmers, while once and for all legalizing who could be exempt from previous antitrust legislation. Capper-Volstead benefited farmers in two ways.
• It provided limited antitrust immunity to farm co-ops.
• It enabled farmers to come together and collectively set a price for their production.
Without Capper-Volstead farmers would be in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. Capper-Volstead established rules for a co-op to be exempt from antitrust laws.
• All voting members must have production.
• A co-op must have a one-member one-vote rule or limit amounts of dividends paid to 8 percent.
• More than half the production that was collectively bargained must come from members themselves.
My wife, Wendy, and I operate a cow-calf ranch in Montana. Capper-Volstead is why I have a larger market presence by being a member of the National Farmers Organization. We generally have one load of mixed calves to sell every fall. Because of Capper-Volstead we have the ability to sell our calves and cull cows alongside our friends and neighbors. In other words, marketing together.
We put our calves in with a block of other producers and sell 10 loads – not just our load alone. We are able to combine our block of calves with another National Farmers block about 30 miles away in order to create a block of about 20 loads. That’s an example of how we use collective bargaining. I know without Capper-Volstead, Wendy and I would be forced to take our cattle to the sales ring. We would be at the mercy of a few buyers on that particular day. Instead we can forward-contract our calves and culls with our neighbors to capture the most profit we can.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.