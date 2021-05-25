Cattle producers need relief

OPINION In anticipation of a summit between U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai and her counterparts within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 18 national, state and regional cattle and ranch associations have sent a letter seeking immediate relief from that agreement.
The letter addressed to Ambassador Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack states that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, “more than any other multilateral free trade agreement” has “severely weakened” the U.S. live-cattle supply chain and the rural communities it supports.
Included in the letter are two charts.
- One is value-based, showing that during the past seven years the United States imported from Mexico and Canada about 2.5 times the value of beef and cattle that it exports – importing more than $4.4 billion worth of beef and cattle but only exporting less than $2 billion of the same commodities.
- The second chart depicts quantity-based U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade. It shows the U.S. imported about 3.5 times the quantity of beef and cattle it exported.
The ranch groups acknowledge the agreement is working well for multinational meatpackers, processors and importers. They benefit greatly from sourcing more and more foreign cattle and unlabeled beef from Mexico and Canada. But they argue those benefits for the few are causing irreparable harm to America’s family-farm and -ranch cattle producers who “cannot be expected to prosper” unless relief from the agreement is granted.
The letter also describes how multinational corporations exploited domestic cattle producers by importing tens of thousands of slaughter-ready cattle from Canada while simultaneously depriving U.S. cattle producers access to their own markets following the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ranch groups concluded by urging the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Vilsack “to take decisive action to rebalance the untenable cattle- and beef-trade imbalance memorialized under the (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement). At the very least, and as a first step, we urge you to take steps to assist America’s cattle farmers and ranchers by giving them the ability to compete in their own domestic market by differentiating their USA-produced beef from foreign beef, and beef from foreign cattle.”
R-CALF USA – Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America – is a producer-only lobbying and trade association representing U.S. cattle producers. Visit www.r-calfusa.com or call 406-252-2516 for more information.