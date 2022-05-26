Dale Jefferson recently was named CEO of VAS, a farm-management systems company. He previously served as general manager of Solentra Global, an international software and service business in the grain supply-chain sector. He also served as a director with CropZilla, a subscription-software platform that collects field equipment operating data. Visit urus.org and search for “VAS” for more information.
CEO named
