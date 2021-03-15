Checklist for evaluating carbon platforms shared

The market is buzzing with carbon-reduction platforms designed to pay farmers for following established carbon-reduction protocols. Indigo Ag, the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, Farmer’s Business Network, Bayer-Climate Corporation, Nori and Nutrien are some of the players in the sector. They all rely on data from the farmer to verify compliance.
That means more data collection from farmers. Here’s a checklist for farmers and other users when reviewing contract terms offered by carbon-reduction platforms.
- Does the platform minimize the loss of other future opportunities for the farmer that may arise from climate change?
- Does the platform collect only as much data as necessary to verify compliance with the carbon-reduction protocols?
- Is agricultural data collected by the platform used only for the intended purpose stated by the aggregator?
- Does the carbon-credit buyer also commit to keep individual farmer data confidential?
- Is the carbon-reduction platform “pre-competitive?” Does it allow any similarly situated producer to participate?
- Does money from the business buying the carbon credits flow to the farmer implementing the required production practices?
For any carbon-reduction platform to work, it likely requires a long-term commitment. That’s why many of the platforms require 10-plus year obligations. That’s all the more reason for farmers to consider the future implications for their farm when signing up for one of the new carbon-reduction platforms. Visit aglaw.us for more information.
Todd Janzen is the president of Janzen Schroeder Agricultural Law. He is a frequent speaker on legal issues affecting agriculture. He writes a regular blog column on law and technology issues facing agriculture.