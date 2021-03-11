Climate-change ag struggle strengthens

The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance is growing. Fourteen national organizations had by the end of February joined the alliance as new steering-committee members. And more than 40 organizations have joined as general members since 2020.
Many agricultural organizations read the recommendations the alliance’s eight founding members released in November 2020 and decided to join, said Callie Eideberg, director of government relations for the Environmental Defense Fund. Her organization was one of the alliance’s eight founding members.
“These are things we can get on board with,” Eideberg recalled hearing from some new steering-committee and general members. “They said, ‘We might have questions when it comes to climate policy, but we like the recommendations you put forth.’”
Farmers are already on the frontlines of climate impact and are eager to be part of the conversation, said Brooke Appleton, vice-president of public policy at the National Corn Growers Association.
“Over the years farmers have continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation by investing in practices aimed at addressing weather extremes and improving productivity,” she said. “(The association joined the steering committee) to collectively promote the tools that allow our farmers to be part of the solution for meeting the climate challenge.”
Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Natural Resources, said her association looked at the direction the administration and Congress would likely take. The association was determined to engage with partners on a variety of issues, she said.
“It’s more productive when groups work together on common interests,” she said.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association wanted to impress upon the alliance and legislators that grazing is good for the environment. The association also wanted to ensure that climate-solution recommendations involving farmers and ranchers be voluntary and incentive-based, she said.
“As a member of the steering committee we have discussions about climate metrics and policy,” she said. “We also want to ensure that policy reflects the good work cattle producers have been doing for generations.”
The National Pork Producers Council joined the alliance as a general member late in 2020. Earlier in the year it also had joined another group – Farmers for a Sustainable Future.
“As the administration and Congress work on climate-related legislation, we want to be part of the conversation; joining the alliance is one way to do that,” said Rachel Gantz, communications director for the council. “U.S. pork producers have a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and supporting further reductions to greenhouse-gas emissions. The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance represents like-minded organizations that believe we have an important role to play in developing solutions to address climate change.”
To increase efficiency as well as reduce agriculture’s climate footprint, Gantz said the council supports several efforts.
- voluntary incentive-based tools to maximize sequestration of carbon and other greenhouse-gas emissions
- public- and private-sector tools to incentivize farmers to prioritize and scale climate-smart practices
- incentives supporting the capture of nutrients from on-farm manure and recycling it as a locally produced natural fertilizer and soil conditioner
- incentives related to biogas capture from manure-management systems and the infrastructure required to bring it to market
- incentives for farmers to reduce energy consumption, increase use of on-farm renewable energy and make continued progress toward reducing the lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions of agriculture and forestry-based renewable energy
“Many of those environmental-sustainability practices are already in use by today’s pork producers,” she said. “We highlighted a few of them in our recently launched campaign ‘Farming Today for Tomorrow.’”
Alliance takes next steps
The next steps for the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance’s steering committee is to engage members of the U.S. House and Senate as well as alliance members.
“They fall into two buckets,” Eideberg said. “The first bucket involves members of Congress we couldn’t meet with in November because they hadn’t yet been elected or they hadn’t yet assumed chairmanship of a committee. We want to ensure they know what we’re trying to accomplish.
“The second bucket involves members of the alliance wanting to be engaged on key recommendations. They want to partner with us to ‘get deeper into the weeds’ and see what they can do.”
Progress hasn’t been as fast as the alliance would have liked, she said. The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol as well as the shift from Republican to Democratic leadership delayed meetings.
“But we’ll get there,” she said. “We’ve started to put together recommendations for funding in upcoming appropriations bills. We’re not developing new recommendations but rather continuing to build on what we proposed in November.”
The alliance, she said, expects to see the agriculture committees in both the House and Senate start to move and take a closer look at climate policy. The House Agriculture Committee already held a hearing Feb. 25 regarding climate change, in the U.S. agriculture and forestry sectors.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-8-Michigan, in late January announced her agenda for the beginning of the 117th Congress. Second on the list is the plan to address the climate crisis with voluntary producer-led and bipartisan solutions.
“Having both committees come out with their first meetings of the year on climate is a strong signal,” Eideberg said. “This is an important issue to leadership in the House and the Senate. They want to be engaged.”
Visit agclimatealliance.com and docs.house.gov -- click on "U.S. House of Representatives Committee Repository" -- and agriculture.senate.gov for more information.
