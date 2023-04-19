Though the weather changes frequently in the middle part of the United States, adverse climate-related changes represent a serious risk to Midwest agriculture and could impair the region’s financial health – especially given the farm sector’s importance in the region.
Furthermore the health of agriculture remains vital to the banking system of the region, with almost 30 percent of U.S. agricultural banks headquartered in the Seventh District of the Federal Reserve System. As a regulator of banks, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago has a keen interest in the performance of the banking sector and risks it may face, such as those generated by climate change that will impact agriculture. In addition the Federal Reserve System has responsibility for monetary policy, which requires understanding risks to the economy and its future growth. Inasmuch as climate change has the potential to limit growth of the economy through effects on sectors, such as agriculture, the Chicago Fed seeks to understand these risks – especially for the Midwest and its capacity to produce economic output.
Warmer temperatures and greater variability during the critical growing period for corn and soybeans could lead to reduced levels of production. An acute, albeit likely slow, change in crop production poses a significant risk, especially presuming that demand for those crops continues to increase as a result of worldwide population growth and the importance of the Midwest as a major contributor to feeding the world. Farming and ranching in the Midwest involve significant risks in the best of times, let alone during climate change. Moreover the effects of climate change will not be uniform across the region, as spatial variation and product diversity are important factors.
Agriculture supports Midwest economy
The American Midwest spans a large group of states, the core of which is in the Seventh District. Agriculture is a primary driver of economic activity in many rural areas of the Midwest. As seen in figure 1, counties throughout the Midwest are dependent on agriculture as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, based on cutoffs of 25 percent for income or 16 percent of employment from farming. Many rural Midwestern counties that didn’t meet those USDA criteria also have substantial agricultural economic activity.
The agricultural sector of the Midwest produces a sizable percentage of total U.S. agricultural output in any given year. Farms and ranches in Midwestern states in 2020 were responsible for 27 percent of U.S. agricultural output.
In 2021 the region’s percentage of national output was much more for a number of key agricultural products.
• 61.2 percent of corn for grain
• 62.3 percent of soybeans
• 67.6 percent of hogs and pigs
• 32.1 percent of milk
• 41.6 percent of chickens, except for broilers
The Corn Belt stretches across the Midwest. Soybean production centers on the Midwest but soybeans are increasingly being planted farther to the south and north as well.
Climate impacts likely negative
Climate change could impact Midwest agriculture in several ways.
• intense heat waves
• more-frequent droughts
• more-damaging storms
• wider flooding
• deadlier disease outbreaks
• spread of invasive species
Scientists predict that temperature and precipitation extremes will likely become wider in the coming decades. Warmer temperatures and more-variable precipitation could have major negative effects on Midwest farm output.
Heat waves – The intensity and coverage of heat waves has become of greater concern for the production of food in the Northern Hemisphere. Damage from heat waves could involve losses of both crops and livestock, especially at key times and for vulnerable creatures. Combined with drought, heat waves could become extremely problematic for farms and ranches in the Midwest.
Droughts – Scientists expect climatic changes will lead to increased risk of drought in parts of the Midwest, even as other regions may see increased levels of precipitation through the mid-21st century. Any specific drought impacts local areas in quite different ways, depending on the initial levels of soil moisture and the severity of the event. In addition, irrigation may offer a means for farms to combat losses from drought – given the necessary water resources, infrastructure and access to funding.
Storms and floods – Besides heat waves and droughts, damaging storms could afflict the Midwest more often under climate change. Extreme winds and excessive rains can damage crops, potentially through wider flooding. For instance in August 2020, a derecho swept through much of the Corn Belt. Pegged as the costliest thunderstorm in the history of the United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated that winds greater than 100 miles per hour flattened millions of acres of crops and damaged farm structures. They caused at least $11 billion of damage in the Midwest. Most of this damage was covered by insurance policies for hazards. Even so, expanded risks from climate change could bring upheaval to insurance markets and potentially lead to financial losses for agricultural operations.
Disease outbreaks and invasive species – Research suggests climate change may also lead to more-frequent major outbreaks of diseases, threatening Midwest agriculture. Disease pressures on crops could grow, potentially limiting yields and shaving farm incomes. Livestock producers could face greater problems with diseases in addition to other climate-related issues. As an example of the possible severity of these outbreaks, in 2022 about 58 million birds under management at more than 300 commercial operations were infected with a deadly and highly contagious avian influenza, leading to their destruction in order to slow the spread of the disease. With almost 27 percent of the infected birds in Iowa, the Midwest was at the epicenter of the outbreak. Avian-influenza outbreaks are just one of the disease risks facing the livestock sector.
In addition as temperatures increase and precipitation patterns change, the advance of invasive species is likely to accelerate and pose a major risk to Midwest agriculture. Scientists expect warmer winters to lead to greater numbers of insect pests, plus the northward migration of crop pests and pathogens.
Farm-operations finances threatened
Climate-related problems could threaten the financial health of Midwest agriculture as risks increase for farms and ranches, and expected returns decrease. Moreover, lending to agriculture would involve greater risks as well. After two years of improvement in farm-sector debt, the USDA forecasted that debt burdens would deteriorate in 2023 – albeit well less than ratios noted in the 1980s farm crisis. It’s acknowledged that those metrics include the entire farm sector – row crops, livestock and specialty crops – as well as those operations that do not borrow. But it does provide a useful gauge to identify the overall level of debt relative to measures of the resources available to farm operations.
According to the USDA forecast, farming debt will reach a record in 2023, even after adjusting for inflation. The USDA also breaks out farm-sector debt between real-estate and non-real-estate loans. With almost 70 percent backed by real estate in 2022, agricultural land and structures have an outsized role in the safety of farm debt. In addition, farm real-estate assets – land and its attachments – comprised 83 percent of total farm assets in 2022. As a result the value of farmland has a tremendous impact on the solvency of most agricultural operations.
As a primary agricultural asset, farmland has a special role in the financial implications of climate change on Midwest agriculture. Although the effects of climate change on farmland values are uncertain, we can explore further using an asset-pricing model. The present value model relates an asset’s real price at a point in time with the discounted stream of expected returns that will be generated by the asset for its owner in the future. Discounting in this context usually involves an interest-rate assumption for future periods.
One way to interpret the present value model for farmland prices is that there is a relationship with lease income from passive investors, or cash-rental rates, as the measure of ownership returns. About 64 percent of farmers rely on rental markets to access some portion of their agricultural land base, and 70 percent of rental agreements are fixed cash leases. The stream of future cash-rental rates helps determine the current valuation of farmland, as expected increased returns increase values – and vice versa.
Farmland values increased sharply in 2021 across the Midwest and continued to increase in 2022. That implies that buyers expected farmland returns to increase in the future without being discounted away. The role of climate change in those valuations may not be fully accounted for, but so far there doesn’t seem to be inordinate concern about the negative consequences of climate change on Midwest farmland values.
Notes – The Federal Financial Institutions Examinations Council uses a definition of agricultural banks as those commercial banks with agricultural loans representing at least 25 percent of total loans. The Seventh District of the Federal Reserve System comprises the northern portions of Illinois and Indiana, southern Wisconsin, the lower peninsula of Michigan and the entire state of Iowa. For this analysis we are looking at the eight-state region of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
