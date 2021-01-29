Climb ladder of regenerative agriculture

STRATFORD, Wis. – From Marathon County eastward toward Lake Michigan in Wisconsin there are numerous dairy farms. There’s a mix of agricultural practices. That’s led to needing to find a different approach in order to maintain healthy soil and water, says Jason Cavadini, assistant superintendent at the University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station near Stratford. He also direct-markets grass-fed beef from his Cavern Point Farm near Stratford.
Current agricultural practices are in a cycle – a cycle that was implemented for a reason but needs to continue evolving for the sake of soil and water conservation.
“There’s a reason we did things the way we did in the past,” Cavadini said. “But now with different tools and a growing knowledge base the cycle needs to change.”
A fall-tilled field showing obvious signs of runoff as spring snow melts illustrates the need for change. The sight isn’t good for the future of agriculture.
“There’s a lot of eyes on what we’re doing as farmers,” he said.
Important work is being done by the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation in searching for solutions to water- and soil-quality issues.
“My role with this group, the research station and on my own Cavern Point Farm is to promote a new way of agriculture for the future,” Cavadini said.
There is no template for what the new path should look like, he said. But he believes soil health and cover crops are stones in the foundation of regenerative agriculture – and should be central to change.
There are five core principles to regenerative agriculture.
- minimal soil disturbance
- planting cover crops between main crops
- interseeding
- managed grazing
- establishing perennials as soil-health promoters
Living roots must be kept in the soil as much as possible. It’s important to realize approaching soil health is multi-faceted, he said. Focusing on only one aspect can yield disappointing results. He compared it to a ladder with successive rungs representing conservation practices that lead to the top, where soil, biology and crops are fully functioning without off-farm inputs.
“At Cavern Point Farm we’re trying to make our farm work as similar to a natural ecosystem as possible,” Cavadini said.
Farmers are pioneers driving the current interest in regenerative agriculture. He said their observations will help shape future scientific research. Continual tillage is a cycle of degradation. In a six-year case study from 2014 to 2019, involving no-till planting at the research station, it was evident the soil became more trafficable, soil infiltration became more consistent, and the soil became more stable and better structured.
“Absolutely we should be moving toward no-till, but we can’t view it as the end-all solution,” he said. “It’s only the beginning. We must stack multiple principles to climb the ladder toward sustained soil health.”
Several conservation principles will help in climbing the ladder toward soil health. One is integrating perennial grasses in cropping systems. He said this should definitely be considered when livestock are part of the operation. The research station looked at different seeding methods for establishing and maintaining diversity in perennial forages like pastures. Frost seeding worked the best. That might be because it’s accomplished early before perennials become competitive with the seedlings.
Annual grasses like Italian ryegrass are becoming popular.
“We routinely no-till it into our alfalfa stands when they are three years old, knowing the alfalfa begins to diminish by then,” Cavadini said. “It’s a fraction of the cost of alfalfa and you don’t have to deal with the persistence issues.”
Wide-row corn was looked at on four sites in north-central Wisconsin. It’s a system designed to maximize cover-crop growth between corn rows. He said it’s important to choose cover-crop varieties that can take the traffic of silage harvest.
Other work is looking at composting manure to create better nutrients for crops and building soil health. An old compost turner was used at the research station to occasionally turn manure from a bedded pack. One of the measures researchers are interested in is lowering the carbon to-nitrogen ratio, which reduces nutrient tie-up. In addition to reducing the ratio by a factor of five, the composted manure had significantly more phosphorous and potassium – indicating composting effectively concentrated those nutrients.
Producers need to develop a regenerative mindset, he said. They need to think holistically because they’re essentially harvesting sunlight and managing ecology. Manage the “underground herd” that works symbiotically with plants above-ground.
“If we keep biology in mind with our decisions it’s easier to prioritize soil health,” he said.
Visit marshfield.ars.wisc.edu and www.facebook.com/cavernpointfarm for more information.
“Conversation with Jason Cavadini: Breaking the Cycle: Climbing the Ladder of Regenerative Agriculture” was a webinar featured as part of the recent Central Wisconsin Farm Profitability Expo. Cavadini is an agronomist and certified crop adviser at the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, where he manages more than 60 field-research trials and 700 acres of crops annually. He grew up on his family’s farm in the Driftless Area region of Wisconsin. There he developed a passion for soil and water conservation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in soil science from UW-River Falls, and a master’s in agronomy from Purdue University where he focused on the use of cover crops to build and protect soil.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.