Coach welcomes conservation connection

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women who are serving as conservation coaches for Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
AMERY, Wis. – Ayla Graden-Dodge of Blackbrook Farm near Amery raises vegetables and well as pastured pigs, chickens and grass-fed beef cattle. She and her husband, James Dodge, have implemented cover cropping, crop rotation and fallow periods for land. They’ve also been involved in various conservation projects, such as establishing pollinator habitats on various areas of their 75-acre farm. As a conservation coach for Wisconsin Women in Conservation, Graden-Dodge said she looks forward to sharing with others her successes and mistakes, and vice versa.
“We can inspire each other to keep working toward better stewardship of our land, water and animal habitat,” she said.
When and why did you begin farming?
Graden-Dodge: I wanted to be some kind of farmer or gardener when I was young, but I officially began farming when I worked on the college farm where I was a student. I like being my own boss and working outside with my hands producing something essential, practical and useful. I think the biggest reason I began farming is my concern about the environmental impact of industrial agriculture and how just our little farm can make a positive difference.
What do you produce on your farm and why? How do you market your farm’s products?
Graden-Dodge: We have a certified-organic vegetable farm where we also raise pastured pork, chicken and grass-finished beef. We raise food for a 160-member community-supported-agriculture business and local restaurants. We sell direct to consumers through our online farm store.
Does your family help with the farm?
Graden-Dodge: My husband and I farm. He also works off the farm as a part-time carpenter. I manage our crew and oversee daily farm production. My husband manages the beef herd and fixes things. The kids help check eggs, pick vegetables and are outside all the time.
You raise heritage pigs. Do you raise them on pasture?
Graden-Dodge: Yes we pasture our pigs 100 percent. We plant cover crops for them to forage, on fallow vegetable fields. Our rotation involves taking vegetable fields out of production on a rotating basis every third year for the pigs to help fertilize and work in cover crops. We use buckwheat, oats, fall-seeded rye, canola and sometimes brassica mixes. We move pigs frequently so the soil doesn’t become too compacted from their wallowing, rooting and foraging. They eat a barley and pea ration in addition to pasture forages and discarded vegetables.
Please discuss the role that conservation plays on your farm. What conservation practices have you established?
Graden-Dodge: As organic farmers, we need to use cover cropping, crop rotation and fallow periods for land. We minimize tillage by using tarping and landscaping fabric, and raking and broad-forking to create beds for vegetables.
We’re building soil and establishing perennial pastures. We’re fertilizing through cattle and we’re mowing thistles. We also have about 35 acres of established oak savannah. By grazing the cows we control prickly ash and buckthorn. That creates habitat for birds and many other critters. It also helps keep the cattle cool on hot days. We’ve seeded perennial grasses and forbs in the understory for them to forage.
We’ve dedicated an acre to a pollinator garden. We’ve also planted 4 acres each of buckwheat and canola for cover cropping and pollinator habitat. We’ve established red clover on our roadways that we allow to flower before mowing in late June. We also have someone keeping bees on our farm, which helps with pollination. We have lots of wildlife on our farm – geese, ducks, bears, deer, turtles, beavers and sandhill cranes.
Why did you agree to be a conservation coach for the Wisconsin Women in Conservation?
Graden-Dodge: I have lots of ideas to offer that we’ve tried and done for years on our farm. I love to connect with other people – we can inspire each other to keep working toward better stewardship of our land, water and animal habitat. I’m always motivated by what others are doing and hope I can inspire them too.
You’re serving as a mentor now. Who was your mentor when you started your conservation practices/pasturing pigs?
Graden-Dodge: We’ve had a few mentors. Our first mentor was Ken Keppers of Keppers Pottery and Produce near Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. He passed away a few years ago. Another mentor was Kate Stout of North Creek Community Farm. She helped us with high-tunnel production and chickens. We’ve worked closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through the years. We’ve been involved in several conservation efforts in addition to purchasing two high tunnels for our vegetables through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
What were the biggest lessons you learned about conservation and/or pasturing?
Graden-Dodge: I’m still learning and always will be. Pasturing is relatively new to us; we’ve had our cattle for just three years. Pigs are a bit more of a known quantity for us. We understand how often we need to move them and what they need to thrive. As for our pastures, we have very-sandy dry soil so this spring has been a struggle. We’re learning how to manage the pasture. We’re considering an irrigation system so our pastures don’t shrivel.
We also dabble in baling and are determining the best way to keep pastures in a stage where pastures are lush and juvenile rather than seedy and old. It’s a big learning curve. We’re starting to work with Lynn Johnson, formerly of the Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, to help mentor us.
Did you make any mistakes? If so, could you please share an example and how you managed through the mistake?
Graden-Dodge: Oh, boy – have we made mistakes. Nothing is perfect and we’re always struggling to just keep pace with the most basic of farming needs. Vegetables take precedence; they’re our money-maker at the moment.
In the long run we plan to reduce vegetable production and rely more on pastured-raised meats. Pork and chicken are the only meats currently making us any money so we rely on vegetables to cash-flow our year. That means timely cattle moves, as well as mowing and seeding cover crops, never happen when they should. But we’re striving to do better. We’ve hired a livestock manager who takes care of our animals’ daily needs. I don’t ever think we say something like, “Huh, what should we do now?” There is always a long list and then some.
Have you mentored others new to conservation or pastured pigs prior to becoming a Wisconsin Women in Conservation coach?
Graden-Dodge: We’ve pastured pigs for nine years and have mentored a few folks through the years, but nothing official.
What are a couple of the key messages you want to share with new “mentees?”
Graden-Dodge: Try to set goals so you have direction. But make priority lists, knowing you can’t do it all. Don’t invest in animals or other big things before you have fencing systems in place and a plan.
Farming is addictive and it’s exciting to start new enterprises and new things. It will never become old trying new things. I guess that means I’m a farmer through and through. It also means that I can easily be in trouble if I don’t step back, rein myself in and think about the steps that follow for things to succeed.
Visit blackbrookfarmstead.com for more information.
The Wisconsin Women in Conservation is a statewide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service – with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Wisconsin Women in Conservation brings together women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources and funding opportunities. Visit wiwic.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.