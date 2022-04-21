NEW ORLEANS, La. – Bayer representatives discussed a number of topics at their booth during Commodity Classic on March 10, including the Bayer Carbon Program, the new DEKALB SmartStax PRO with RNAi technology for corn rootworm, and Asgrow XtendFlex soybean innovations for 2022.
Bayer Carbon Program
Pamela Bachman, digital agriculture and sustainability manager at The Climate Corporation, provided an update on the Bayer Carbon Program and how it offers growers simplicity, flexibility, and payment certainty on a per acre basis through the adoption of climate-smart farming practices such as no-till, strip-till and cover crops.
“We started our carbon program in 2020 and we first on-boarded about 200,000 acres at that point,” she said. “Each year we’re building on that more as we try to make it simpler for growers.”
Through the program, Bayer rewards farmers for generating carbon credits by adopting climate-smart practices designed to help agriculture reduce its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.
“We’re asking growers to do carbon-smart practices – cover cropping and no-till – and Bayer will pay for those practices,” Bachman said. “On the backend, we’re doing all the calculations and taking on the work. We want to make it as easy as we can for the grower.”
Data entry for the program is currently manual, but Bachman sees Bayer’s Climate FieldView technology as the backbone for more automated and easier data entry moving forward.
“We want to get all that data in one place and have a seamless transfer of that data to make it easier for the grower,” she said.
Bayer’s sustainability commitments are aimed at reducing field greenhouse gas emission by 30 percent by 2030.
“What I’m excited about is that these types of practices have a lot of on-farm benefits – things like improved soil health, help with moisture retention. Hopefully, over time, we’ll see help with yields because the farm is becoming more resilient. That’s really exciting for me,” Bachman said.
DEKALB SmartStax PRO
SmartStax PRO technology represents the next generation of corn rootworm control from DEKALB. While SmartStax technology contains two Bt proteins to create two mods of action against corn rootworm, SmartStax PRO technology builds on that by using those same proteins and adding a new mode of action through RNAi to increase farmer’s ability to control corn rootworm.
“This innovative technology is new for 2022,” said Sean Cohen, Channel brand manager with Bayer. “Farmers now get three modes of action with RNAi, and it’s another tool to help control corn rootworm in corn growing areas across the country.”
Corn rootworm has the ability to cause significant damage to a crop, as damaged roots impact a plant’s nutrient and water uptake, and increase the risk of root lodging. With SmartStax PRO’s new mode of action, farmers now have the potential to provide even better corn rootworm protection to help them maximize their yield potential.
Asgrow XtendFlex soybean innovations
With Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans – the industry’s first triple-stacked soybean trait containing tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate, and glufosinate – farmers can drive out weeds and drive up profitability.
Ryan Tierney, Asgrow product manager, says the XtendFlex trait system offers a number of soybean options for producers in the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, covering many different areas of geography.
“We have a product called AGO3XF2, and that product is one of the largest varieties planted in the Dakotas,” Tierney said. “It has a parent that we’re familiar with in AGO3X7 that farmers in the region have grown to love. It’s grown to be a very versatile bean – a bean that does really well in a lot of different environments and it also has some nice IDC (iron deficiency chlorosis) tolerance, as well. Farmers are really excited to get that in the field.”
AGO3X7 is new for the 2022 growing season, and trial results show it to be one of Asgrow’s most versatile products.
“It’s a go anywhere, do anything variety,” Tierney said. “It’s a go-to variety for a number of different environmental challenges.”