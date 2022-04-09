NEW ORLEANS, La. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke during the general session at the Commodity Classic in New Orleans about the need to maintain opportunities in agriculture, the role farmers can play in carbon emission reduction efforts and strategies to combat surging input costs.
“What you have done and do has allowed this country to expand,” Vilsack told farmers. “I believe American agriculture helped create an expanded middle class, which has led to America being the strongest country in history.”
He said the U.S. spending a comparatively small percentage of income on food has helped the country thrive.
The secretary said it was important to continue maintaining and building opportunities for beginning and small farmers, rather than simply watching consolidation in agriculture.
“I do not believe the notion the only way to succeed is to get bigger or get out,” he said. “I believe there’s a better way.”
Vilsack said the current challenge is to help farmers realize more value from what they produce, as well as continue to build export markets.
“I want to learn the lessons from the trade war,” he said, referring to trade negotiations and tariffs with China in recent years.
The U.S. should continue to be “thoughtful and strategic” in negotiating trade with China, Vilsack said, although he added China worked to find other sources for food, and the U.S. should do the same.
“They have diversified,” he said. “As important as that market is, it can’t be the only market. We have to diversify as well.”
Some of the new markets the USDA is working to grow include Dubai and other areas in the Middle East, as well as North Africa and Asia. Last year was a record export year for U.S. crops.
“We can expand opportunity in Africa, we can expand opportunity in Asia, we can expand opportunity in the Middle East, we can expand opportunity in Latin American and South America, and we can tell the story of agriculture globally,” Vilsack said.
Vilsack announced four new trade trips this year, to the United Kingdom in June, the Philippines in July, Kenya in October and Spain in November.
He expressed the frustration of the USDA and farmers at the shipping bottlenecks and challenges getting products exported as well as brought in. He said seeing empty shipping containers leave West Coast ports is something that needs to be addressed.
“We’re working with port of calls, getting containers filled going out,” he said. “There’s no reason in the world why any container leaving our ports should be empty.”
On climate issues, Vilsack said farmers have opportunities to make money for some of the conservation practices they implement that sequester carbon.
“It’s a higher-value opportunity, and we at the Department of Agriculture think farmers should be leading that opportunity,” he said. “Also, farmers should be rewarded for what they’ve already done. Don’t penalize the early adopters.”