Conservation a cornerstone for coach

Editor’s note: This article is the first in a series featuring women who are serving as conservation coaches for Wisconsin Women in Conservation. The Wisconsin collaborative effort is led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmers Union and Renewing the Countryside, as well as the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. The group brings together women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources and funding opportunities.
ATHENS, Wis.—Stacey Botsford and her husband, Tenzin Botsford, own and operate Red Door Family Farm, a certified-organic diversified farm near Athens. Conservation is a cornerstore of their farm, she said. She’s lending her experience in farm-conservation practices as a coach for Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
When and why did you begin farming?
Botsford: I started working on other farms about 10 years ago. I interned at a similar-type of farm as we have now for two years in western Oregon. I also worked on a diversified animal farm for two years, also in Oregon. When we moved to Wisconsin I worked at a neighboring farm until we bought our farm about six years ago.
I decided to make a career of farming because I saw big problems in the way our food was being produced from a health, ecological and moral standpoint. I wanted a job that could have real impact on my community. I wanted to be part of a solution to some of our biggest human-made problems, and also live a whole and healthy life. Farming feels like one of the most important things I can do. I’m proud of the impact we have.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Botsford: We are a certified-organic diversified farm. We grow about every type of vegetable, fruit and mushroom we can grow here. We also produce honey and maple syrup as well as chickens for eggs and meat. We sell produce through a community-supported-agriculture business, a farmers market, and at local restaurants and grocery stores.
Does your family help with the farm?
Botsford: Our farm is jointly managed by my husband, Tenzin Botsford, and me. The farm is our only source of income. We have two full-time employees who live on our property as well as some part-time help from the neighborhood.
Do you raise poultry on pasture?
Botsford: Our poultry operation is an integral part of our land-management strategy. About one-fifth of our farm is in rotating cover crop. The chickens follow with each cover crop. We appreciate but don’t rely completely on their manure. We benefit from their ravenous appetite for pests. The cover crop and chickens follow heavy-feeding brassica blocks. We believe it’s what the soil needs to replenish itself before being moved into vegetables again.
Please discuss the role that conservation plays on your farm. What conservation practices have you established and why?
Botsford: Conservation is the cornerstone of our farm. Farming well is a form of conservation. Our goal is to grow good food while growing soil, healing the land, sequestering carbon and protecting our waterways. We’re good stewards of the land and the community while supporting our family and paying our employees a fair wage.
Why did you agree to be a conservation coach for the Wisconsin Women in Conservation?
Botsford: I was pleased to be asked to be a conservation coach because it’s a topic I’m knowledgeable and passionate about. I think it’s important to have women leading this conversation because women's land ownership is increasing. More importantly women are leading the way in conservation efforts.
You’re serving as a mentor now. Who was your mentor when you started your conservation practices?
Botsford: I’m especially interested in being a mentor from a farmer perspective. Farming has been a male-dominated industry since the Industrial Revolution and the iconic farmer remains male. When I began my farming career it was initially difficult to find a job. I was asked repeatedly if I could really lift 50 pounds, if I knew what the job was or if I minded being dirty. So as I approached that new challenge I was met with doubt by my employers before I even walked in the door.
In response to that doubt – which certainly shook my confidence – I found women like me doing the work and doing it well. My first three farm jobs had strong women leading. As I watched them approach things through a lens that I shared, my confidence grew. They were my conservation and farming mentors.
What are some of the key conservation messages you’d like to share with “mentees?”
Botsford: I think the most valuable advice I can give about conservation is to just start. Trust your intuition and don’t agonize with every decision. As you learn, your systems will become refined. If it feels like a good ecological choice it likely is.
Did you make any conservation-related mistakes?
Botsford: Everyone makes mistakes. Every year we tell ourselves we won’t go into the fields before it’s dry enough. But rarely have we been able to wait that long. Soil tilth is dramatically better if the moisture is right but what if we miss our planting window? That continues to be a source of stress.
Have you mentored others new to conservation or pastured poultry prior to becoming a Wisconsin Women in Conservation coach?
Botsford: We have three apprentices who have been at our farm for three or more years. I love sharing with young farmers what we’ve learned and are discovering. I believe it’s partially my responsibility to pay it forward after my positive experiences with my mentors.
What would you like readers to know about Wisconsin Women in Conservation, and about women farmers and/or landowners?
Botsford: We have so much to learn from one another. One of the most incredible things about farming in this time is our access to information and to each other. I’m forever grateful to those who worked before us to bring us the information we have. I want to encourage women to share their experiences and continue to build our collective knowledge.
Visit WiWiC.org and reddoorfamilyfarm.com and shopreddoorfamilyfarm.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.