Conservation approach creates excitement

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. – Paul Daigle is enthused about an opportunity for a new approach to sediment and phosphorous management. It’s happening in a segment of Marathon County’s Big Eau Pleine watershed known as the Fenwood Creek watershed.
The Fenwood Creek watershed currently drains about 39 square miles of land, or almost 25,000 acres, into the Big Eau Pleine reservoir. The Big Eau Pleine reservoir has a history of being chronically affected by water-quality problems that have resulted in minor and major fish kills. Daigle is the county conservationist for the Marathon County Conservation, Planning & Zoning Department. He said the Fenwood Creek watershed is similar to many small- and large-scale impaired watersheds in Wisconsin. Phosphorus and sediment loads from agricultural runoff are impairing the water quality of downstream water bodies.
Past conservation efforts have not engaged the community, he said, bringing them into what it takes to have healthy soil and improved water quality. The Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation is Marathon County’s answer to that deficit; it’s based in western Marathon County where the Eau Pleine watershed resides.
The group formed in late 2017 to search for solutions to soil- and water-quality issues within the Eau Pleine watershed. It consists of stakeholders who represent a spectrum of interests – including farmers, farm groups, lake stewards, natural-resource-oriented organizations and agencies, agronomists and equipment dealers. Its values can best be described by the mission statement – “Integrating resilience into the natural resources, community, and economy of the Eau Pleine Watershed.”
Having the input of the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation with its broad spectrum of agricultural and community concerns is essential, Daigle said, in authoring a new approach to better accomplish improved water quality in the Fenwood Creek watershed. It’s an approach that requires agricultural landowners to meet a basic set of state performance standards. Once participants show they’re meeting the basic requirements they can take conservation measures to an even greater level, to then be rewarded with payments through an incentive program.
Qualifying farms would be eligible for payments ranging from $20 to $40 per acre per year for three years. Another three years of payments at half rate would round out the six-year program. Some examples of practices required to earn incentive payments include reduced tillage with cover crops, adding contouring along with longer hay rotations and no spreading of winter manure. The greatest incentive payments would be for adding managed grazing, tree planting and perennial forages to farming systems.
The proposal rewards superior land-management practices, he said; it doesn’t favor farms based on size. The goal is to reduce sediment and phosphorus levels to a minimum of 60 percent less than current state performance standards.
“Farmers would be rewarded for changing management based on their actual performance,” Daigle said. “The lower the levels of phosphorus and sediment leaving the land, the greater the reward. This approach would reward the best and inspire the rest, regardless of farm size or land-management system.”
Six Wisconsin legislators have proposed funding for the project in Senate Bill 968.
• Wis. Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-29-Marathon
• Wis. Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-23-Chippewa Falls
• Wis. Rep. Donna Rozar, R-69-Marshfield
• Wis. Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-85-Schofield
• Wis. Rep. James Edming, R-87-Glen Flora
• Wis. Rep. John Spiros, R-86-Marshfield
Daigle said he hopes to see the bill be approved in the next legislative session. There has been across-the-aisle acceptance of the bill as a necessary means for improving water quality in Wisconsin with performance-based incentives. He said he hopes to see the new approach become a model for the state.
“This new approach has been tested in 2020 and 2021 on five farms within the Fenwood Creek watershed and the results were positive,” Daigle said.
The five-farm model gave Daigle insights that led to a number of parameters in his proposal. One is the importance of providing outcome-based incentives; only measurable improvements in water quality are rewarded.
“We’re also requiring a farm-wide approach for eligibility,” he said. “It won’t be possible to cherry-pick your acreage for the program.”
The five-farm model encouraged farmer ingenuity in implementing conservation methods with measurable positive results. The five farms showed a farm-wide reduction of 1,710 pounds of phosphorous per year.
Matthew Oehmichen of Colby, Wisconsin, spoke at a Feb. 23 legislative listening session in support of Senate Bill 968. He’s an owner and manager of an independent agricultural retailer; he serves as an adviser for the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation. He also helps raise crops on his family’s former dairy farm. He told listeners the proposal rewards progress in reducing phosphorus discharge and soil runoff. He said the proposal is unique in that farmers are allowed to approach the program broadly and are not limited to only one practice.
“This encourages proper placement of conservation-implemented practices on our region’s dynamic agriculture landscape – with things like adaptive rotations, perennial forage, grazing, companion crops, alternative forages and minimum till,” he said. “It will also help our rural communities prosper. When a farmer profits, so do the businesses that serve that farmer.
“When our soil is built and not washed away, we are strengthening the productivity and vitality of our farms, both large and small.”
Visit www.facebook.com/eaupleinepartnership for more information. Visit youtube.com and search for "Successful Water Quality Outcomes in the Fenwood Watershed" for a video about the project.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.