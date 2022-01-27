Consider crop inputs, profit

Each spring, we find it helpful to consider the initial corn and soybean crop-insurance prices with the Purdue crop-budget estimates to compare the budget outlook relative to past years. For this week’s article, we review a past article that takes a deep dive into the final crop-insurance prices and provides an update on the returns for corn and soybeans in 2021.
For many producers the harvest price was likely more than their initial crop budgets projected. Considering the crop-insurance-price data, corn was the big winner as the price increased by $0.79 or 17 percent, from $4.58 to $5.37 per bushel. Soybeans also increased but more modestly, from $11.87 to $12.30 – an increase of $0.43 or 3 percent.
It marked the second year in a row that prices have increased from spring to fall. Prior to 2020, corn had seen a streak of seven years in a row where prices had decreased during that period. The increase for corn is the third-largest on record, behind 2010 and 2012.
To have a feel for how the price increases might affect the financial outlook, we plugged them into the crop budgets that we used at the start of the year. In this case we relied on the Purdue crop budgets for average-quality Indiana farmland. For 2021 that includes the November estimate of corn yields at 189 bushels per acre and soybeans at 57 bushels per acre.
Figure 1. Contribution Margin at Final Crop Insurance Prices and Yields, Average Quality Indiana.
Assuming costs didn’t change from budget and state-average yields, the contribution margin for 2021 was the most on record for both crops. While it’s quite possible that costs inflated to more than the early Purdue budget estimates, we can still conclude that 2021 will be among the most lucrative ever recorded for those crops. In the case of corn the contribution margin is just short of $600 per acre. For soybeans it was $434 per acre. To put the corn number in perspective, it was almost double this past year’s contribution margin – which was by no means the worst in the past 14 years.
As a reminder, the contribution margin is revenue less variable costs of production. Stated differently, the contribution margin gives us an idea of how much producers need to cover fixed production expenses – rent, equipment, labor and family living – and, if sufficient, generate a profit.
When considering the total profit situation, the returns for a 50/50 crop rotation were again very good, although it’s unlikely to be record-setting. That’s because of the increased cost associated with farmland rents and other fixed costs through time. For example in 2008 – when rotation profits were the most – the fixed-cost structure was $274 per acre. In 2021 fixed costs were $403 per acre. But 2021 will go down as the third-most in this data series.
Wrapping It Up
It’s clear that 2021 will be memorable for good prices, generally decent yields and a very-favorable cost structure. That combination of events produced one of the most profitable years that many farmers have seen. It’s also likely those strong profits will be under pressure in 2022.
We have already begun to see significant upward pressure on costs. Those are being led by fertilizer and land costs, both of which have seen spectacular increases already. We think it safe to conclude that the budget outlook for 2022 is not quite as favorable as what just occurred in the farm sector. It’s still good; it’s just not as good as 2021.
David Widmar and Brent Gloy are agricultural economists with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.