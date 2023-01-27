 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical featured

Corn, bean outlooks conflicted

The United States could potentially produce as many as 15 billion bushels of corn from a projected 92 million acres in 2023. Demand for that corn could rebound from 2022. But inflation and potential recession in export markets could tighten margins and dampen the outlook for 2023 and beyond, says Chad Hart, a professor of economics at Iowa State University.

Download PDF U.S. Corn Supply and Use

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that 87 million acres could be planted to soybeans this year, producing as much as 4.4 billion bushels. Demand has been keeping pace with supplies. Exports could dampen the market outlook, although not as dramatically as corn, Hart said.

Download PDF U.S. Soybean Supply and Use

“In the short term, we still should be in good shape with another year of ‘beans in the teens,’” he said. “The question is ‘how long can we hold on to this before we move forward?’”

The area planted to corn in 2022 was just 88.6 million acres – primarily due to prevent-planting, particularly in the Dakotas, which faced poor weather conditions. According to the USDA, the country produced about 13.9 billion bushels of corn in 2022.

Download PDF Corn Planted Area Projections
Download PDF Corn Production Projections

Demand for corn for feed, exports and ethanol declined.

• Demand for feed declined by more than 400 million bushels compared to 2021.

• Export demand declined about 400 million bushels between 2021 and 2022.

• Demand for corn for ethanol declined about 50 million bushels in the same timeframe.

The USDA projects that demand for corn for feed in 2023 will return to 2021 levels, at 5.7 million bushels. It also projects that export demand will improve, but only by about 50 million bushels from 2022. Demand for corn for ethanol is projected to slightly increase from 2022, but also only by about 50 million bushels.

Download PDF Corn Use for Feed Projections
Download PDF Corn Use for Ethanol Projections
Download PDF Corn Export Projections

Both the USDA and the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute project corn acreage to decline past 2023. Production spikes in the past 20 years were primarily due to huge demand by the ethanol industry.

Both the USDA and the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute are forecasting increases in corn demand for animal feed. Meat production increased significantly in 2022 – primarily due to cattle producers liquidating beef cows and heifers in the face of continued drought in the West and Great Plains. But Hart forecasts a sizeable decline in meat production in 2023. The beef market alone is expected to shrink by about 2 billion pounds in 2023 due to continued drought conditions, he said.

Many cattle producers have told him they don’t see their market growing until 2025. And while growth is projected in both the pork and broiler markets, it won’t be robust, he said.

Ethanol production has hit a plateau. There was hope that year-round E15 would help but it’s being offset by more-fuel-efficient vehicles. The ethanol industry is about as large as it’s going to get, Hart said.

And fuel consumption hasn’t increased a great deal since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not traveling as much,” he said.

But while many people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they still shopped online. As a result diesel demand remained fairly steady due to Amazon and other delivery trucks on the road.

People are also reading…

“That’s been noticed by the energy markets,” Hart said.

Download PDF Corn Price Projections

Agencies optimistic about soybeans

Both the USDA and the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute have the country’s soybean area settling in the mid-80-million-acre range.

“But I think we may see some growth beyond 89 million acres,” Hart said.

Download PDF Soybean Planted Area Projections
Download PDF Soybean Production Projections
Download PDF Soybean Crush Projections
Download PDF Soybean Export Projections
Download PDF Soybean Price Projections

Livestock-feed consumption and vegetable-oil consumption are expected to increase. Vegetable oils play a large part in food in Asia, he said, and Asia’s population and income continue to grow.

“The big difference is biofuel demand,” he said. “If you’re looking for a source of demand that’s going to possibly change the market, watch soybeans and renewable diesel.”

Renewable diesel involves treating and refining soybean oil like crude oil. It’s chemically the same as petroleum diesel, which means it can be used as a drop-in fuel, he said. Renewable diesel produces 60 percent less greenhouse-gas emissions than gasoline. That’s why traditional petroleum companies are making investments in it.

Download PDF U.S. Refiners Jump on Renewable Fuel Bandwagon
Several states already have or are considering reduced-carbon fuel standards. If such standards are adopted in the Midwest there could be increased demand for renewable diesel. The diagram’s solid circles show already-built facilities that make either renewable diesel or sustainable aviation fuel or both. The open circles indicate facilities that are proposed or are under construction. Not all of them will be built, but there will be enough to use every bushel of soybeans.

The agricultural industry with ethanol determined how to bring a new customer – the energy consumer – to the room, he said. Now the industry can add renewable diesel to the mix.

Agriculture’s challenge in the next three to five years – and in the next 10 to 20 years, he said, is to determine ways to evolve while continuing to feed the consumer food, feed, fiber – and energy.

Download PDF Soybean Oil Domestic Use Projections
Download PDF Soybean Meal Export Projections
Download PDF Soybean Oil Price Projections
Download PDF Soybean Meal Price Projections
Download PDF 2023-2024 Crop Price Projections

Visit ag.purdue.edu/commercialag and search for "Top Farmer Conference" for more information. 

Chad Hart

Chad Hart

Chad Hart presented “Ag Outlook: Looking beyond the 2023 Crop Year” at the Purdue Top Farmer Conference, which was held Jan. 6 in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat varieties a win-win

Wheat varieties a win-win

Agriculture is seen as both a key cause of the global biodiversity crisis and a principal means of addressing it. Some are calling for farmers…

Creamery sweetens farm income

Creamery sweetens farm income

NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that c…

Family shares learning fun

Family shares learning fun

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. – Nicole and Mike Butler aim to make learning fun at the Diamond Vu Agricultural Education Center near Sheboygan Falls. …

2023 Cattle Market Outlook

2023 Cattle Market Outlook

The year 2022 was filled with mountains for U.S. cattle producers to climb. From inflated feed costs to the third-consecutive year of drought,…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News