Corn, bean outlooks conflicted

The United States could potentially produce as many as 15 billion bushels of corn from a projected 92 million acres in 2023. Demand for that corn could rebound from 2022. But inflation and potential recession in export markets could tighten margins and dampen the outlook for 2023 and beyond, says Chad Hart, a professor of economics at Iowa State University.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that 87 million acres could be planted to soybeans this year, producing as much as 4.4 billion bushels. Demand has been keeping pace with supplies. Exports could dampen the market outlook, although not as dramatically as corn, Hart said.
“In the short term, we still should be in good shape with another year of ‘beans in the teens,’” he said. “The question is ‘how long can we hold on to this before we move forward?’”
The area planted to corn in 2022 was just 88.6 million acres – primarily due to prevent-planting, particularly in the Dakotas, which faced poor weather conditions. According to the USDA, the country produced about 13.9 billion bushels of corn in 2022.
Demand for corn for feed, exports and ethanol declined.
• Demand for feed declined by more than 400 million bushels compared to 2021.
• Export demand declined about 400 million bushels between 2021 and 2022.
• Demand for corn for ethanol declined about 50 million bushels in the same timeframe.
The USDA projects that demand for corn for feed in 2023 will return to 2021 levels, at 5.7 million bushels. It also projects that export demand will improve, but only by about 50 million bushels from 2022. Demand for corn for ethanol is projected to slightly increase from 2022, but also only by about 50 million bushels.
Both the USDA and the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute project corn acreage to decline past 2023. Production spikes in the past 20 years were primarily due to huge demand by the ethanol industry.
Both the USDA and the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute are forecasting increases in corn demand for animal feed. Meat production increased significantly in 2022 – primarily due to cattle producers liquidating beef cows and heifers in the face of continued drought in the West and Great Plains. But Hart forecasts a sizeable decline in meat production in 2023. The beef market alone is expected to shrink by about 2 billion pounds in 2023 due to continued drought conditions, he said.
Many cattle producers have told him they don’t see their market growing until 2025. And while growth is projected in both the pork and broiler markets, it won’t be robust, he said.
Ethanol production has hit a plateau. There was hope that year-round E15 would help but it’s being offset by more-fuel-efficient vehicles. The ethanol industry is about as large as it’s going to get, Hart said.
And fuel consumption hasn’t increased a great deal since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not traveling as much,” he said.
But while many people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they still shopped online. As a result diesel demand remained fairly steady due to Amazon and other delivery trucks on the road.
People are also reading…
“That’s been noticed by the energy markets,” Hart said.
Agencies optimistic about soybeans
Both the USDA and the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute have the country’s soybean area settling in the mid-80-million-acre range.
“But I think we may see some growth beyond 89 million acres,” Hart said.
Livestock-feed consumption and vegetable-oil consumption are expected to increase. Vegetable oils play a large part in food in Asia, he said, and Asia’s population and income continue to grow.
“The big difference is biofuel demand,” he said. “If you’re looking for a source of demand that’s going to possibly change the market, watch soybeans and renewable diesel.”
Renewable diesel involves treating and refining soybean oil like crude oil. It’s chemically the same as petroleum diesel, which means it can be used as a drop-in fuel, he said. Renewable diesel produces 60 percent less greenhouse-gas emissions than gasoline. That’s why traditional petroleum companies are making investments in it.
The agricultural industry with ethanol determined how to bring a new customer – the energy consumer – to the room, he said. Now the industry can add renewable diesel to the mix.
Agriculture’s challenge in the next three to five years – and in the next 10 to 20 years, he said, is to determine ways to evolve while continuing to feed the consumer food, feed, fiber – and energy.
Visit ag.purdue.edu/commercialag and search for "Top Farmer Conference" for more information.
Chad Hart presented “Ag Outlook: Looking beyond the 2023 Crop Year” at the Purdue Top Farmer Conference, which was held Jan. 6 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.