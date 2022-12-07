Corn-performance trials hit 50 years

This year marks the 50th year of corn-hybrid performance evaluation conducted by the Wisconsin Agronomy Department, the Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association and the seed industry. The first Wisconsin public corn-performance trials were conducted in 1973, by Elwood Brickbauer. Trials were grown in southern Wisconsin at Janesville, Lancaster and Platteville. In northern Wisconsin, trials were established at Antigo, Ashland, Hancock, Marshfield, Spooner and Waupaca. The average yield of the first trials was 121 bushels per acre.
During the past 50 years there have been 18,773 hybrids evaluated at various locations in Wisconsin. The corn-silage-hybrid evaluation program was initiated in 1995.
Hybrid selection is a key decision made by farmers and historically is important for delivering new technologies, pest resistance. and increased yield and profitability to the farm-gate. The purpose of the program is to provide unbiased performance comparisons of hybrid seed corn for both grain and silage available in Wisconsin.
In 2022 grain- and silage-performance trials were planted at 14 locations in four production zones – the southern, south-central, north-central and northern zones. Both seed companies and university researchers submitted hybrids. At most locations trials were divided into early- and late-maturity trials based on the hybrid relative maturities provided by the companies.
Growing conditions for 2022
The 2022 growing season at most southern sites was similar to the 30-year normal for Growing Degree Unit accumulation and precipitation. In northern Wisconsin, Growing Degree Unit accumulation and precipitation was less than normal. For most of the state planting progress was similar to the average, with 50 percent of acreage planted by May 10. An exception was northeast Wisconsin, which had somewhat-delayed planting. Most trial plots were established by early May.
Stand establishment was good to excellent at all locations. Ear size was larger than normal. Tar spot, Phyllachora maydis, increased throughout the state and was significant in southern Wisconsin. But in most cases it was too late to affect yield.
Good growing conditions continued into late-fall, with a killing frost occurring in late October. Silage and grain moisture was greater than normal. Little plant lodging occurred at most trial sites. Little disease and insect pressure were observed within most trials.
Cultural Practices
The seedbed at each location was prepared by either conventional- or conservation-tillage methods. Fertilizer was applied as recommended by soil tests. Herbicides were applied for weed control and supplemented with cultivation when necessary. Corn-rootworm insecticide was applied in all trials.
Planting
A precision-vacuum corn planter using Geographic Information System technology was used at all locations except Spooner. Two-row plots, 25 feet long, were planted at all locations. Plots were not hand-thinned. Each hybrid was grown in at least three separate plots – replicates – at each location to account for field variability.
Harvesting Grain
Two-row plots were harvested with a self-propelled corn combine. Lodged plants and/or broken stalks were counted, plot grain weights and moisture contents were measured, and yields were calculated and adjusted to 15.5 percent moisture. Test weight was measured on each plot. Content was measured, and yields were adjusted to tons of dry matter per acre. A sub-sample was collected and analyzed using near infrared spectroscopy.
Harvesting Silage
Whole-plant or silage plots were harvested using a tractor-driven, three-point mounted one-row chopper. One row was analyzed for whole-plant yield and quality. Plot weight and moisture content were measured, and yields were adjusted to tons of dry matter per acre. A sub-sample was collected and analyzed using near infrared spectroscopy.
Presentation of data
Within each trial, hybrids are ranked by moisture averaged across all trials conducted in that zone during 2022. Yield data for both 2021 and 2022 are provided if the hybrid was entered in both years. Starting in 2009, a nearest-neighbor analysis of variance for all trials as described by Yang et al. (2004, Crop Science 44:49–55) and Smith and Casler (2004, Crop Science 44:56–62) is included. A hybrid index lists relative-maturity ratings, specialty traits, seed treatments and production zones tested for each hybrid.
Relative maturity
Seed companies use different methods and standards to classify or rate the maturity of corn hybrids. To provide corn producers a “standard” maturity comparison for the hybrids evaluated, the average grain or silage moisture of all hybrids rated by the company’s relative-maturity-rating system are shown in each result table as shaded rows. In these Wisconsin results tables, hybrids with lesser moisture than a particular relative-maturity average are likely to be earlier than that relative maturity. Those with greater grain moisture are most likely later in relative maturity. Company relative-maturity ratings are rounded to five-day increments.
The Wisconsin Relative Maturity rating system for grain and silage compares the harvest moisture of a grain or silage hybrid to the average moisture of company ratings using linear regression. Each hybrid is rated within the trial and averaged across all trials in a zone.
Grain-performance index
Three factors – yield, moisture and standability – are of primary importance in evaluating and selecting corn hybrids. A performance index, which combines those factors in one number, was calculated for multi-location averages for grain trials. The index evaluates yield, moisture and lodged stalks at a ratio of 50:35-25 – yield:moisture:lodged stalks. The performance index was computed by converting the yield, moisture or dry matter, and upright-stalk values of each hybrid to a percentage of the test average. Then the performance index for each hybrid that appears in the tables was calculated as follows.
Performance Index (PI) = [(Yield x 0.50) + (Dry matter x 0.35) + (Upright stalks x 0.15)]/100
Silage-performance index
Corn-silage quality was analyzed using near infrared spectroscopy equations derived from previous work. Plot samples were dried, ground and analyzed for crude protein, acid detergent fiber, neutral detergent fiber, in-vitro cell wall digestibility, in-vitro digestibility and starch. Spectral groups and outliers were checked using wet chemistry analysis.
The MILK2006 silage-performance indices, milk per ton and milk per acre, were calculated using an adaptation by Randy Shaver with the UW–Department of Dairy Science of the MILK91 model (Undersander, Howard, and Shaver; Journal Production Agriculture 6:231–235). In MILK2006, the energy content of corn silage was estimated using a modification of a published summative energy equation (Weiss and coworkers, 1992; Animal Feed Science Technology 39:95–110). In the modified summative equation, crude protein, fat, neutral detergent fiber, starch and sugar plus organic-acid fractions were included along with their corresponding total-tract digestibility coefficients for estimating the energy content of corn silage. Whole-plant dry matter content was normalized to 35 percent for all hybrids.
The sample lab measure of neutral detergent fiber digestibility was used for the neutral detergent fiber digestibility coefficient. Digestibility coefficients used for the crude protein, fat, and sugar plus organic-acid fractions were constants. Dry-matter intake was estimated using neutral detergent fiber and neutral detergent fiber digestibility content assuming a 1,350-pound cow consuming a diet of 30 percent neutral detergent fiber.
Using National Research Council energy requirements, the intake of energy from corn silage was converted to expected milk per ton. Milk per acre was calculated using milk per ton and dry-matter yield per acre estimates (Schwab, Shaver, Lauer, and Coors, 2003; Animal Feed and Science Technology 109:1–18).
Least-significant difference
Variations in yield and other characteristics occur because of variations in soil and growing conditions that reduce the precision of the results. Statistical analysis makes it possible to determine, with known probabilities of error, whether a difference is real or whether it might have occurred by chance. Use the appropriate least-significant-difference value at the bottom of the tables to determine true differences. Least-significant differences at the 10 percent level of probability are shown. Where the difference between two selected hybrids within a column is greater than or equal to the least-significant-difference value at the bottom of the column, we can be sure in nine out of 10 cases that there is a real difference between the two hybrid averages. If the difference is less than the least-significant-difference value, the difference may still be real – but the experiment has produced no evidence of real differences. Hybrids that were not significantly reduced in performance than the best hybrid in a particular test are indicated with an asterisk*.
How to use results
The results provide producers with an independent and objective evaluation of the performance of unfamiliar hybrids that seed-company sales representatives are promoting, as well as a comparison of those unfamiliar hybrids with competitive hybrids.
We suggest to follow these steps for selecting the best performing hybrids for next year using these trial results.
1. Use multi-location average data in shaded areas. Consider single-location results with extreme caution.
2. Begin with trials in the zone(s) nearest the fields.
3. Compare hybrids with similar maturities within a trial. Trials will need to be divided into at least two and sometimes three groups with similar average harvest moisture – within about a 2 percent range in moisture.
4. Make a list of five to 10 hybrids with best 2021 performance index within each maturity group within a trial.
5. Evaluate the consistency of the performance of the hybrids on that list through the years and in other zones.
a. Scan the 2022 results. Be wary of any hybrids on the list that had a 2022 performance index of 100 or less. Choose two or three of the remaining hybrids that have relatively high performance indices for both 2022 and 2021.
b. Check to see if the chosen hybrids were entered in other zones. – For example, some hybrids entered in the Southern Zone Trials, Tables 7 and 8, are also entered in the South Central Zone Trials, Tables 9 and 10.
c. Be wary of any hybrids with a performance index of 100 or less for 2022 or 2021 in any other zones.
6. Repeat the procedure with about three maturity groups to select best-performing hybrids with a range in maturity in order to spread weather risks and harvest time.
7. Observe the relative performance of the chosen hybrids based on these trial results in several other reliable, unbiased trials; be wary of any with inconsistent performance.
8. Consider including the chosen hybrids in a personal test plot, primarily to evaluate the way hybrids stand after maturity, dry-down rate, grain quality, or ease of combine shelling or picking.
9. Remember we don’t know what weather conditions – rainfall and temperature – will be like next year. Therefore the most reliable way to choose hybrids with greatest chance to perform best next year on an individual farm is to consider performance in both 2022 and 2021 across a wide range of locations and climatic conditions.
It’s a tremendous gamble to make hybrid-selection decisions based on 2022 yield comparisons in only one or two local test plots.
For more information
Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu for complete results. Current and past versions of Wisconsin Corn Hybrid Performance Trials (A3653) are available in Microsoft Excel and Acrobat PDF formats at that Wisconsin Corn Agronomy website. Visit learningstore.uwex.edu to obtain a printed copy, where the most current version of Wisconsin Corn Hybrid Performance Trials (A3653) can be ordered or downloaded. Visit wcia.wisc.edu for more information on the Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association.
The publication is also available from a UW-Division of Extension office; visit yourcountyextensionoffice.org for more information. Call 877-947-7827 or visit learningstore.extension.wisc.edu for more information.