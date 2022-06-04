Council learns mental-health help

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council session in April focused on the free, confidential services offered by the Wisconsin Farm Center. Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary, opened the session. He recognized Earth Day and the many contributions of farmers to protect our state’s land and water resources.
The first speaker in the session was Karen Endres, the ag department’s Farmer Wellness Program coordinator. Endres shared an analogy about gears representing the many stressors that farmers experience in their work. When one gear stops working, it becomes increasingly difficult to fix the system. She stressed the importance of farmers focusing on their own wellness to ensure all gears continue functioning.
“I loved to hear that (the ag department) is taking steps to provide producers with the resources they need to maintain the mental health of themselves and their families,” said Mary Schreiber, a 2021-2022 council member from East Troy, Wisconsin.
People are also reading…
Endres shared services available through the Farmer Wellness Program.
• 24/7 farmer-wellness helpline
• tele-counseling
• counseling-voucher program
• support groups for farmers and farm couples
• Rural Realities podcast
The counseling-voucher program has almost 250 providers in 67 of the state’s 72 counties.
“I really enjoyed learning about the different services and resources available to farmers from the speakers from this month’s session,” said Kelly Herness, a 2021-2022 council member from Whitehall, Wisconsin. “Learning about resources such as the Farmer Wellness Program and assistance with managing farm finances has given me new ideas to help prepare for one of the topics for the Wisconsin FFA State Discussion Meet this June.”
The second speaker was Mike Lochner, an ag-department specialist for financial consulting and farm transition. He presented tips for farm recordkeeping and how to stay stable in finances. Most farm businesses have two main economic goals – to maximize profit and minimize loss. He emphasized the importance of keeping accurate and detailed records, reviewing financial position at least annually, working with a team of professionals, and setting personal and business goals.
“I enjoyed hearing from Mr. Lochner, because I plan on coming back to our family’s farm,” said Michael Schaal, a 2021-2022 council member from Burlington, Wisconsin. “It was good to learn some important ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ of running a business. I also enjoyed listening to Karen because many farmers do struggle or don’t want to talk, so what she does I know makes a big impact.”
After a question-and-answer session between the speakers and presenters, the students divided into breakout rooms to discuss scenarios about farmer wellness and analyzing farm finances.
Visit farmcenter.wi.gov and AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Sophie Koehler of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, is a senior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. She has had a passion for animals since she was 3 years old, which has led her into her emerging passion for agriculture. She is serving as the FFA president for her school chapter, where she was able to create and lead many service projects. In the fall she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the animal-science program for pre-veterinary medicine.
Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.