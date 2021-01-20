Couple earns two awards

The late Warren Brown and his wife, Isabel Brown, 98, of Hartland, Wisconsin, were recently awarded Livestock Producer of the Year by the Wisconsin Livestock Breeders Association as well as Cattle Producer of the Year by the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association.
The Browns were inducted to the Wisconsin Hereford Association Hall of Fame in 1995. They were also integral in establishing the Wisconsin Junior Hereford Association and have counseled countless youth in and out of the show ring. The Browns helped establish the formerly named Wisconsin Polled Hereford Association and were known as the face of the association for many years. Each served as president, and Isabel led the organization as the executive secretary. She was also the first president of the Wisconsin Poll-ettes.
Visit wisconsinlivestockbreeders.com for more information.