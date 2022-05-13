Dairy devotes acre to solar

One acre of Mighty Grand Dairy near Union Grove, Wisconsin, has been dedicated to a unique commodity to promote efficiency and cost savings. Solar panels installed on that acre in January 2021 have since provided about 80 percent of the farm's energy.
Dave Daniels calls the solar panels a long-term investment. Along with his partners he milks 565 cows and farms 950 acres to feed the herd.
“We’re always looking to decrease our expenses,” Daniels said. “Solar is one way. We can harvest electricity and bring it back to the farm, decrease our expenses and also capture some carbon credits in the future.”
The solar panels at Mighty Grand Dairy are covered by a 25-year warranty. Daniels said he expects to see a return on investment in eight years to 10 years.
Wisconsin farmers are growing more crops on less land. That opens less-productive acres to creativity and innovation. Solar farming creates opportunities for energy independence and fuels local economies. Farms that host solar panels have a reliable energy and revenue source for years to come.
Daniels encourages fellow farmers to research what renewable-energy sources would work best on their farms. He suggests looking at strategies and methods that are the least energy dependent. Visit wfbf.com for more information.