ATHENS, Wis. – Miltrim Farms recently became the first farm in North America to become certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship. The Mueller and Trimner families manage the Athens-area farm.
With the help of about 40 employees the families milk about 2,000 cows and farm 5,000 acres of crops. A farm that size can use and discharge a lot of water. Having undergone the certification process the farm owners and team have a clearer understanding of water consumption, efficient use of water and protecting water quality. And they plan to share their progress with supply-chain partners and consumers alike.
Certification provides the farm an opportunity to be more transparent, which is important because animal agriculture – and particularly farms with large numbers of animals – are frequently disparaged, said Tom Mueller, a co-owner of the family farm.
“It’s about time we countered that with science-based facts,” he said.
Miltrim Farms plans to share on social media what it’s doing in the area of soil and water conservation. The River Alliance of Wisconsin is helping to share the message, Mueller said. The farm earned the internationally recognized certification with help from the River Alliance’s Clear Water Farms program and Andy Johnson. Johnson had long served as a conservationist before retiring in 2017 from Wisconsin’s Marathon County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department.
As part of the certification process the partners quantify water consumption. The farm has a high-capacity-well permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; water is metered.
“The focus is on how water is used,” Johnson said. “A large amount of water leaves the farm through the milk; the challenge is to reduce the amount of wastewater.”
Miltrim Farms and Johnson have set as a goal reducing the amount of wastewater from 35 gallons per cow per day to 25 gallons per cow per day, he said. To achieve that goal water used for cooling milk tanks is reused for washing equipment. It’s then reused for washing sand used for cow bedding and finally is used to flush barn floors and alleys.
As part of the certification waste streams are measured. The farm will use the help of many resources to track and monitor efforts and investments to bring about real water quality and quantity changes. See the sidebar for information.
Miltrim Farms managers also will continue to focus on reducing phosphorus runoff. They’ve long had nutrient-management plans in place. They have implemented no-till practices and the interseeding of cover crops.
“We’ve been planting cover crops for about six years, and have interseeded them for about three years because our growing season after harvest is so short,” Mueller said.
The farm uses an air seeder to plant a mix of rapeseed, Italian ryegrass and clover once corn has reached the V3 to V6 stage.
“Then we hope the weather will cooperate,” he said.
The farm is committed to reducing phosphorus discharge to no more than 1.2 pounds or 1.5 pounds of phosphorus per acre.
“That’s much lower than the state (of Wisconsin) requires,” Johnson said. “We think that by doing that we can begin to talk with local municipalities about the possibility of trading phosphorus credits.”
Trading such credits may be a less-expensive way for villages to meet phosphorus-level mandates than updating water-treatment plants.
“Rural communities are looking for phosphorus credits,” said Michael Tiboris, director of the River Alliance’s Clear Water Farms program.
The River Alliance has had discussions with municipal departments about the subject, he said.
“Water quality is an issue of interest to everyone in Wisconsin,” he said. “And agriculture is a major economic driver. We want to engage in actions that move us toward our water-quality goals and support collaborative efforts.”
That’s one of the reasons the River Alliance created the Clear Water Farms program. The program helps farmers to achieve certification. That certification also helps farmers to be more easily recognized as serious partners in phosphorus-trading programs, he said.
The River Alliance’s program helped Miltrim Farms owners to develop water-management plans. The organization also facilitated the third-party auditing the farm needed to pass the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard. The standard was launched about 10 years ago; it has been focused on industry. Manufacturers such as MillerCoors and Nestle, for example, are Alliance for Water Stewardship-certified, Tiboris said.
Stewardship processes as well as documentation learned and developed at Miltrim Farms could be replicated on other farms and for other companies – such as cheese producers – in the food-supply chain, he said.
“We want to see if we can achieve a critical mass,” he said. “We want to prove it can be an adoptable tool. It could be used by farmer-led watershed-protection groups.”
Costs are involved. First there’s time and labor involved in collecting data and completing certification. But the River Alliance provides technical assistance. It also defrays the cost of the audit. Audits will be conducted once per year, Tiboris said.
Various federal and state grants also are available to farms to test and-or implement conservation practices. Examples are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Services as well as the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s producer-led watershed-protection grant program.
Miltrim Farms already had a recordkeeping system in place. Meters on wells helped in monitoring water consumption; and the audit involved just two days. The biggest investment was the time to meet with employees to explain the certification program and why the farm was involved, Mueller said.
Visit facebook.com/miltrimfarms and wisconsinrivers.org and a4ws.org for more information.