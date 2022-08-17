Dairy Lane reflects industry importance

People are also reading…
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The words “Dairy Lane” are prominently featured on a 450-square-foot mural at the Wisconsin State Fair at the fairgrounds in West Allis. They speak volumes about Wisconsin’s $45.6 million dairy industry. Dairy Lane featured a number of interactive displays and, of course, cows and dairy goats.
Dairy Lane debuted in 2019 and is supported by the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin State Fair Foundation, and many donors and volunteers.