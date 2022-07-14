Dairy Resources

Impact-grant submissions sought
Dairy farmers, processors and manufacturers may submit project abstracts now through Aug. 31 for a new round of the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance’s Dairy Industry Impact grants. The grant program aims to help dairy businesses pursue ideas and solutions with the potential to advance the dairy industry.
Reimbursable grants of as much as $250,000 each will be awarded through a competitive review process. Grant recipients will be required to share results of their project. Applicants must be located in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota or Wisconsin.
A select group of applicants will be invited in September to submit full grant proposals by Nov. 3. The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Distinguished junior members chosen
Holstein Association USA recently honored six Distinguished Junior Member finalists and eight Young Distinguished Junior Holstein member finalists. The individuals were recognized July 1 at the National Junior Holstein Convention Awards Banquet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The association also celebrated the competition’s 100th anniversary. Many past finalists have continued to serve Holstein USA and the dairy industry in significant ways, said Kelli Dunklee, youth program specialist for Holstein Association.
The National Distinguished Junior Member award is the greatest honor given to a Junior Holstein member, ages 17 to 21. Three of the six finalists are from Wisconsin.
- Ryan Allen of Jefferson, Maryland
- Regan Demmer of Peosta, Iowa
- Matthew Gunst of Hartford, Wisconsin
- Hannah Hockerman of Westfield, Wisconsin
- Brian “Mac” McCullough of Juda, Wisconsin
- Blake Wright of Verona, Missouri
The Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Member finalists are selected from individuals, ages 9-16 Two of the eight finalists are from Wisconsin.
- Isaac Folts of North Collins, New York
- Sophia Geppert of Kingdom City, Missouri
- Sophie Griswold of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania
- Elizabeth Gunst of Hartford, Wisconsin
- Logan Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin
- Jenna Larson of Okeechobee, Florida
- Madison Mowrer of Petersburg, Pennsylvania
- Shelby Swanson of Hutchinson, Minnesota
Visit holsteinusa.com/juniors for more information.
Show entries accepted
Entries for the Dairy Cattle Show at World Dairy Expo, which will be held Oct. 2-7 in Madison, Wisconsin, are now being accepted. The first entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. Central Time Sept. 5. Late entries may be submitted online for an increased fee.
The 2022 Dairy Cattle Show adds a Summer Junior Two-Year-Old Class to the International Brown Swiss Show and International Junior Brown Swiss Show. Also added is a Best Three Females Class to the International Ayrshire Show.
The Dairy Cattle Show will run from Oct. 3-7 as part of World Dairy Expo’s new six-day event schedule. The order of breed shows and their start times has been modified. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or contact amagnochi@wdexpo.com for more information.
Global symposium scheduled
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is scheduling a Global Dairy Symposium to be held at World Dairy Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6. Symposium speakers will share information on production trends, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, economic fluctuations, supply-chain challenges, climate change, sustainability, labor shortages and trade conflicts. Each speaker also will participate in a panel discussion.
• Krysta Harden – CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council
People are also reading…
• Torsten Hemme – president of International Farm Comparison Network, Germany
• Ad Van Velde – president of Global Dairy Farmers, the Netherlands
• Sheryl Meshke – co-president and CEO of Associated Milk Producers Inc.
The event is provided at no cost to attendees. Space is limited. Register by Sept. 30. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “global dairy symposium” or contact jennifer.lu@wisconsin.gov or 608-347-1852 for more information.
Wisconsin wins international awards
More than 20 Wisconsin cheese products were named winners at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards program, held June 30 to July 2 in the United Kingdom. The competition attracts more than 5,500 entries annually.
Gran Canaria, made by Carr Valley Cheese, won "The Reefer 90s Award Best USA Cheese.” It is crafted by Sid Cook, a Master Cheesemaker. He has won more national and international awards than any other cheesemaker in North America. Best of Class winners were named.
- Sartori – Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano – best cheese with alcohol
- Artisan Cheese Exchange – The Fawn – best USA Cheddar
- Deer Creek Cheese – The Indigo Bunting – best USA blue
- Carr Valley Cheese – Blue Spruce Blue – new dairy product
- Carr Valley Cheese – Glacier Smoked Blue – naturally smoked semi-soft
- Carr Valley Cheese Wildfire Blue – cheese with additives
Other Wisconsin companies earned awards.
- Widmer's Cheese Cellars – Matterhorn Alpine Cheddar
- Hoard's Dairyman Farm Creamery – St. Saviour Camembert-style cheese
- Schuman Cheese – Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan
- Pine River Pre-Pack – Chunky Blue Cold Pack
Visit internationalcheeseawards.co.uk and wisconsincheese.com for more information.
Farmers share sustainability goals
Dairy Farmers of Canada has launched a new advertising campaign promoting the dairy industry’s target to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. The organization’s "I'm in" campaign highlights innovations being used on farms to achieve the sustainability goal.
The campaign features the industry’s quality-assurance program, proAction. It also features how the industry is addressing soil health and water retention, plastics recycling, renewable energy and enhanced biodiversity.
The campaign is running until Aug. 12 on televised and digital platforms. It's being geared toward millennials and Gen-Zs, many of whom prioritize environmentalism when making purchasing decisions. Visit dairyfarmersofcanada.ca and search for "net zero" for more information.
Blue-cheese producer acquired
AgCertain Industries Inc. of Ames, Iowa, recently acquired Maytag Dairy Farms, the Newton, Iowa-based manufacturer and marketer of Maytag Blue Cheese and other artisanal food and beverage products.
Maytag will become part of AgCertain, which can help accelerate its recent efforts to modernize and expand, AgCertain stated. Maytag has been expanding its product line to include new cheese products, artisanal honey products and a honey-based wine product.
AgCertain provides organic, non-genetically-modified and certified specialty oils, and U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade glycerin.
Maytag blue cheese will continue to be made by cheesemakers in Newton. Visit MaytagDairyFarms.com and AgCertain.com for more information.