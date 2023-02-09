Builder-grant applications sought
A new round of Dairy Business Builder grants administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance will open Feb. 20. The alliance will be accepting applications from small- to medium-scale dairy farmers, manufacturers and processors in 11 Midwestern states.
The reimbursement grants of as much as $100,000 each aim to support recipients in diversifying on-farm activity, creating value-added products, enhancing dairy byproducts, and creating or enhancing dairy export programs.
Application materials will be available beginning Feb. 20. Prospective applicants are encouraged to join a webinar hosted by Dairy Business Innovation Alliance staff at 11 a.m. Feb. 21. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Apr. 13. Successful applicants will be notified by May 19.
The alliance is a collaboration between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
President, board members elected
The Dairy Business Association recently elected Lee Kinnard as president. The association also elected two new board members.
Kinnard co-owns Kinnard Farms of Casco, Wisconsin. He’ll serve a two-year term as president of the Dairy Business Association. He serves on several boards, including Peninsula Pride Farms and Farmers for Sustainable Food. He previously served as vice-president of the Dairy Business Association.
Christopher Schneider and Jesse Dvorachek have been elected to the board. Schneider works with Nicolet National Bank and has more than 18 years of agricultural-lending experience. He also holds leadership positions with Peninsula Pride Farms and the Wisconsin Banking Association.
Dvorachek is a dairy farmer and custom operator in Greenleaf, Wisconsin. He has been active in many Dairy Business Association events, such as Dairy Day at the Capitol and Dairy Strong.
Also serving on the association’s board are Greg Siegenthaler of Grande Cheese Company, vice-president; Steve Bodart of Compeer Financial, treasurer; Spencer Frost of Frost Farms, secretary; Paul Fetzer of Fetzer Farms; Dr. Bob Nagel of Holsum Dairies; and Kevin Collins of Collins Dairy. Visit dairyforward.com for more information.
Innovation grants awarded
Dairy Business Innovation Initiative grants recently were awarded in California by the Pacific Coast Coalition. The U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded initiative hosted by Fresno State University supports dairy product, process and packaging innovation, according to the California Dairy Innovation Center.
The winners are Capstone Ranch/Wonder Cow, Central Coast Creamery, Foggy Bottom Boys, Schoch Family Farmstead and Weststeyn Dairy Farm.
The grants totaling $300,000 are the first in the $1.8 million Dairy Business Innovation Initiative award from the USDA that created the Pacific Coast Coalition. The coalition supports dairy businesses in California, Oregon and Washington in the development, production, marketing and distribution of dairy products.
- WonderCow will focus on pilot-scale testing of the feasibility and regulatory applications for a novel dairy-based beverage.
- Central Coast Creamery will use its grant to purchase processing equipment to increase production capacity by 40 percent.
- Foggy Bottom Boys will use the funding to purchase equipment to manufacture a value-added product from the farm’s milk.
- Schoch Dairy will use the award for equipment to produce new European-style cheeses and butter products not commonly found in California.
- Weststeyn Dairy Farm will use the funding to study the feasibility of high-pressure processing.
The California Dairy Innovation Center was instrumental in the grant process. It provides resources to guide dairy businesses to capitalize on opportunities. Visit dairypcc.net for more information.
Northeastern competition launches
The Northeastern Dairy Product Innovation Competition is accepting applications from innovators who are developing products made from dairy ingredients produced in the Northeast. The competition provides access to entrepreneurial and technical support.
The competition is produced by the Cornell University-Center for Regional Economic Advancement in partnership with the Northeast Dairy Foods Research Center. Supported by a $1 million grant from the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, the competition gives participants early-stage incubation assistance from Cornell's business- and food-processing faculty. It also provides access to the Cornell-Food Processing and Development Laboratory, industry mentorship, and training on product prototyping and optimization, food safety and compliance, and business planning.
With a total of $365,000 in awards, both finalists and winners will receive funding and technical support to bring their value-added products to market. Finalists will receive $20,000. Winners will receive an additional $55,000 and presence at the Dairy Innovation Showcase at the 2023 Grow-NY Summit in Upstate New York. Visit dairyinnovation.org and crea.cornell.edu for more information.
Legislative leaders honored
The Dairy Business Association presented several Wisconsin legislators with awards for their efforts on behalf of the dairy industry at the recently held Dairy Strong conference. The awards were presented to Wis. Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-14-Markesan; and Wis. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-50-Wonewoc. Lifetime Achievement Awards also were presented to former representatives Wis. Rep. Don Vruwink, D-43-Milton; and Wis. Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-6-Bonduel.
Ballweg is chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee and is a member of the Joint Committee on Finance. Kurtz also serves on the Joint Committee on Finance.
Both legislators authored a bill establishing an Agriculture Export Program to increase Wisconsin’s agricultural exports by 25 percent by 2026. They champion accurate labeling of dairy products, funding and research initiatives through the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub, enhancements to producer-led watershed groups, and water-quality efforts that recognize farmers' efforts to implement on-farm sustainable practices.
The Dairy Business Association also presented Lifetime Achievement Awards. Recipients have advocated for-dairy and agriculture policy throughout their careers.
Vruwink served on the Assembly Agriculture Committee, the Rural Development Committee and the 2018 Governor's Dairy Task Force 2.0.
Throughout his career, Tauchen served in many capacities – director and chairman of the Livestock Identification Consortium, vice-chairman of Cooperative Resources International and chairman of AgSource Cooperative Services. In the legislature, he served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, Rural Affairs Committee and the Committee on Small Business Development. Visit dairyforward.com for more information.