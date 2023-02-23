Campaign to raise funds
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, works to build the next generation of professional dairy producers, develop the skills of current dairy producers, and enhance and maintain public trust in dairy producers. To do this the foundation relies on funds raised through the “Plant a Seed” campaign.
The campaign is featuring a competition to meet a goal of raising $100,000. The competition raises funds to directly support creation of new and sustainable dairy-leadership resources and educational programs. The campaign will run through Apr. 30. The 2023 Plant a Seed team and captains are
• Team Impact – Captain Sonia Rarick, Steven Vale
• Team Dream – Captain Joan Behr, Russ Warmka
• Team Vision – Captain Brian Forrest, Jim Mlsna, Floyd Sutton
Every dollar donated multiplies matching funds from partners at Agropur and Compeer Financial. Donations can be made by mailing a check payable to the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, 820 N. Main Street, Suite D, Juneau, WI 53039. Visit dairyfoundation.org to vote for a team and more information.
Diagnostic test kits purchased
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently purchased diagnostic test kits for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. It’s the first purchase of the kits, which are used to test livestock for African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease The purchases help increase U.S. preparedness to respond to foreign animal diseases, the agency stated.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service must have diagnostic testing capacity to sustain the disease surveillance of animals during a foreign animal disease outbreak. Without an adequate supply of test kits, disease control and eradication would be challenging, domestic commerce in live animals and their commodities would be severely disrupted, and recovery of international trade would be extraordinarily difficult, the agency stated. Visit aphis.usda.gov for more information.
Children, work balance feedback sought
To better understand farm and ranch families’ lived realities balancing children and work, researchers at the National Farm Medicine Center and The Ohio State University are asking farmers to share their experiences through a new national survey.
The survey is timely because it’s a farm bill year and some farm organizations and policymakers are debating if affordable child care in rural areas should become a priority, said Florence Becot, an associate research scientist at the National Farm Medicine Center.
The survey asks farmers about child care and schooling arrangements. The survey also asks how farmers’ decisions are connected to farm safety, the economic viability of their farm, and their household finances.
The survey results are expected to provide information about potential solutions. The results will be available later in the year and will be shared with farmers, farm organizations, state agencies and policymakers.
Visit bit.ly/farmersraisingchildren or contact becot.florence@marshfieldresearch.org or 715-389-9379 for more information.
Cooperative elects officers
The FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative recently elected officers. John Rettler of Neosho, Wisconsin, was re-elected president of the board of directors. Steve Brock of Daggett, Michigan, was re-elected vice-president while Stephanie Hughes of Pittsville, Wisconsin, was elected secretary. Bob Dietzel of East Dubuque, Illinois, was re-elected treasurer as well as director of the cooperative’s District 6.
Newly elected to serve as director of District 7 was Michelle Popp of Unity, Wisconsin. Jackie Holub of Boyd, Wisconsin, was elected to serve as director of District 8.
The cooperative’s young cooperators steering committee elected Tony Schmitz of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to serve as chairman. Vice-chairman Nathan Wiese will represent the committee on the FarmFirst board of directors.
Other board members are Dan Vandertie of Brussels, Wisconsin, representing District 2; Wayne Gajewski of Athens, Wisconsin, representing District 4; and Kathy Bauer of Faribault, Minnesota. Visit farmfirstdairycooperative.com for more information.
Mastitis council presents award
Norm Schuring of Elgin, Illinois, recently received the National Mastitis Council’s Award of Excellence for Contribution to Mastitis Prevention and Control. The award recognizes a member of the council who has provided sustained contributions to mastitis prevention and control through research, Extension and/or education, clinical practice or service to dairy producers.
Schuring previously served as president of the National Mastitis Council. Before his retirement, he also served as vice-president, dealer and industry-relations manager for GEA Farm Technologies. Visit nmconline.org for more information.