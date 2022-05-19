Dairy Resources

Dairy Shrine awardee named
John Schouten, special-projects manager and long-time CEO for World Wide Sires, recently was named the 2022 Dairy Shrine Guest of Honor. The annual award recognizes dairy leaders for their accomplishments and contributions to the dairy industry.
Schouten was raised on a family dairy farm in southern California. After graduating from the California Polytechnic State University, he returned to the farm briefly before joining World Wide Sires. He has held various roles within the genetics company.
Schouten also served as chairman of the National Association of Animal Breeders’ International Marketing Committee. He worked with other industry leaders to address non-tariff trade barriers. He also worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service to increase opportunities to U.S. genetic imports and exports.
Schouten will receive the Guest of Honor award at the Dairy Shrine awards banquet Oct. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin. His portrait will then be displayed in the Dairy Shrine Dairy Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit dairyshrine.org or email info@dairyshrine.org for more information.