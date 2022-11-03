Dairy Resources

Hub releases annual report
The Dairy Innovation Hub recently released its third annual report. The publication features progress and activities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls from July 2021 through June 2022.
Having positive impact on the dairy community is the objective for the hub. That impact is becoming visible in several different ways, said Heather White, faculty director for the hub and professor of animal and dairy sciences at UW-Madison. There are several highlights from the report.
• more than 130 projects funded across three campuses
• 15 newly hired faculty across three campuses
• $3.3 million for dairy talent through recently hired faculty, trainees and staff
• $7.8 million allocated for new dairy initiatives in fiscal year 2022
• student engagement, scholarly publications, patents and leveraged funding
• collaborative initiatives across three campuses
• engaged advisory council and three active steering committees
The Dairy Innovation Hub also will host the third annual Dairy Summit Nov. 16 at UW-River Falls. The event will feature the hub’s newest projects. There’s a live virtual option. Sessions also will be recorded and posted to YouTube.
Launched in 2019 the hub harnesses research and development at the three campuses to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. It’s supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the State of Wisconsin. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu –and search for "annual report" – and dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu – and search for “Dairy Summit” – for more information.
Grant applications sought
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, is offering grants of as much as $5,000 for new, unique programs for dairy-producer-focused initiatives. The foundation strives to identify emerging educational needs in the dairy industry and help fill gaps in funding for new, innovative programs.
Grants may be requested and awarded to any dairy-driven program in the United States. An independent grant-selection committee will review applications. Award notifications will be made by Jan. 1. Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply.
Grant applications are due Dec. 1. Visit dairyfoundation.org and click on the “grant seekers” tab or contact info@dairyfoundation.org for more information.