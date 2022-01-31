Dairy trends loom large

As the new year begins, we enter a period of ongoing COVID-fueled turmoil and inflation with hopes for a greater return to normalcy. As these and other trends influence consumer behaviors and preferences, we expect the following trends to loom large in the dairy aisle in 2022.
Expect more product innovation
Nine out of 15 dairy categories saw declining sales of new items in 2020. Ongoing supply-chain challenges have led retailers to delay resets and focus on keeping shelves stocked with staples. But manufacturers have continued to invest in product innovation in the past two to three years. We expect to see a lot of those products finally hit shelves later in 2022.
Look for even more product innovation as a result, outpacing recent introductions that have already brought innovative new offerings.
- Yogurts and drinks with immunity-supporting probiotics and a zero-sugar oat milk from Chobani
- F’real on-the-go blend-it-yourself frozen shakes and smoothies
- A variety of oat milk-based and fruit-based pops that are Kosher and gluten-free with no added sugar from Chloe's
- Donut-inspired ice cream bars from Klondike
- Dual-textured frozen novelties from Bomb Pop
- A light ice-cream collection called Heaven from Häagen-Dazs
- Halo Top’s Keto line of ice cream products
More digestive-health claims expected
Despite recent inflationary trends, consumers continue to exhibit a willingness to pay a premium for plant-based milk alternatives, specialty yogurts and products such as light ice creams and keto-series products. Manufacturers likewise are offering more products with probiotic, prebiotic and other claims related to digestive health in response to consumer demand.
Organic growth stalls
As of September 2021, organic products represented 2.5 percent of total edible sales, but 3.8 percent of total dairy sales. But the growth in organic-dairy sales in the past 52 weeks ending September 2021 trailed conventional dairy slightly on a percentage basis. That may be a sign that consumers are currently more persuaded by some of the specific health claims mentioned above than they are by organic status for many dairy products.
Oat-based products climb
Plant-based milk alternatives are performing very well. Oat-based products, in particular, are achieving strong sales increases across multiple categories. Products from Planet Oat, Silk Oat Yeah and Oatly are branching into new categories. Oats even surpassed soy to become the number 2 milk alternative. But it still trails almond by a considerable margin.
Frozen novelties remain strong
As consumers have shown a willingness to pay more for products with perceived health benefits, we’re seeing sort of an 80/20 rule in effect. Shoppers may want to eat healthier, but they also want to indulge themselves occasionally. They’ve increasingly embraced frozen novelties as a treat of choice.
E-commerce continues growth
E-commerce growth in the dairy category has softened considerably from mid-pandemic exponential growth levels. But it continues to outpace brick-and-mortar sales. The trend should continue moving forward.
Click and collect
Even when people were trying to avoid the grocery store during the height of the pandemic, we still saw click and collect as shoppers’ primary e-commerce approach. We don’t expect that to change. Customers are becoming comfortable with buying an increasing variety of products online. But they still remain a bit wary of letting people choose their produce and date-sensitive items such as milk.
Return to pre-pandemic consumption
As consumers revert to their pre-pandemic eating patterns, plant-based and lactose-free brands are returning to the top 15 categories. That includes a resurgence for yogurt with three brands returning among the sales leaders.
Challenging year ahead
When the pandemic declined from its peak, most dairy categories saw fewer households buying in 2021. Desserts, whipped toppings and frozen novelties were notable exceptions. Greater price pressure and continued supply-chain issues could be worsened by Omicron-fueled COVID spikes and make the early months of 2022 challenging. To win in this environment, manufacturers and retailers should consider several points.
- Assortment optimization will be even more critical as out-of-stocks persist.
- Consumption will soften and consumers will shift to value brands and channels.
- Promotions will become more important as consumers become more price sensitive.
- Club sales will continue to be strong as consumers seek value.
- Convenience will rebound as motility increases.
- E-commerce will continue to grow, albeit at a lower rate.
- Third-party services will thrive as they continue to improve their quick-delivery capabilities.
- Multiple digital touchpoints will be needed to attract and engage shoppers.
Growth in the dairy category in 2022 will likely be attributable to price increases as opposed to volume increases. But by focusing on the approaches noted and on the products, innovations and dairy-related health claims that are resonating with consumers, we anticipate that manufacturers and retailers will overcome the challenges to achieve modest category success in 2022.
The preceding article, "Top Trends in Dairy for 2022," is written by John Crawford and Melissa Rodriguez of Client Insights at IRI. The article is published with permission from IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.