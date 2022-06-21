'Dash' to Dairy Lane

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – A “Dairy Dash” and a photo opportunity with a grilled-cheese sandwich larger than life-sized are in store for inquiring minds. They’re the two newest features planned for “Dairy Lane” at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, scheduled to be held Aug. 4-14 in West Allis.
“The Dairy Dash is a scavenger hunt in which participants will be challenged to discover dairy ‘hot spots at the fair,’” said Ann Schulz, coordinator of the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board, which hosts the Dairy Lane exhibit. “Fairgoers can experience fun activities along the way before returning to Dairy Lane for prizes.”
Dairy Lane – including a milking parlor and milking-demonstration area – will be located at the southeast end of the Lower Cattle Barn at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
“Imagine a sandwich cut in half and gently pulled apart, with strings of melted cheese connecting the two halves of the sandwich,” Schulz said. “It’s a three-dimensional structure so fairgoers can sit on a bench of cheese and appear to be inside the sandwich.”
The new feature was designed to better tie together Dairy Lane with the milking parlor and demonstration area. Fairgoers can view the fair’s milk house through big picture windows to gain a greater understanding of how milk is cooled and stored after it’s harvested from the cow or goat.
“We want to help draw more attention to the parlor and the milking demonstrations because they’re such great spaces to learn and see firsthand what it takes to milk a cow or goat,” she said. “We really wanted the space to feel like an extension of Dairy Lane so we thought adding a can’t-miss photo opportunity with some fun cheese facts would help us make the two spaces more cohesive.”
The project is made possible by the dairy-promotion board in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
“They’re helping us with messaging to make a stronger connection with consumers,” Schulz said.
Fairgoers also can participate in various interactive displays. One is a game in which visitors are tasked with filling a grocery cart with only dairy products.
“The game shows the variety of dairy products available to consumers,” she said. “And every day at the fair we’ll feature milking demonstrations of both cows and goats. It will be a great opportunity to rest under an awning and learn about how milk is produced.”
Milking-demonstration speakers will answer questions and share with audiences a variety of dairy statistics. Serving as speakers will be members of the dairy-promotion board as well as a variety of dairy-industry professionals.
Those speakers will be among about 100 people who annually volunteer to work at the Dairy Lane exhibit through the 11-day fair. Volunteers receive free admission to the fair and a T-shirt. Visit wsfdairypromo.org to volunteer.
“Volunteers are critical,” Schultz said. “In addition to Dairy Lane we have volunteers working at the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill and the Dairyland Shake Shop.”
Fairgoers can purchase grilled-cheese sandwiches and milkshakes at those booths in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.
JoDee Sattler, a communications consultant in the dairy industry, said she enjoys volunteering at Dairy Lane. She’s worked with organizations such as the National Mastitis Council, the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council, and the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association.
“It’s important to provide factual information about milk and other dairy foods,” she said. “And it’s a chance to have dialogues with people unfamiliar with the dairy industry.”
Volunteering also provides the chance to respond to interesting questions such as what farmers do during the winter months. Sattler talks to fairgoers about how well farmers feed and take care of their cows. She said she also talks to them about the steps taken by farmers and other professionals along the supply chain to ensure customers can purchase safe and nutritious products.
Dairy Lane was launched in 2019, replacing the “House of Moo.” The dairy-promotion board saw the need to update the exhibit and provide the most current information on the dairy industry, Schulz said. The board also wanted to provide more-interactive high-tech experiences for both children and adults.
“And we wanted to incorporate dairy goats into the exhibit,” she said.
Wisconsin is home to a growing dairy-goat industry. In 2021 Wisconsin farmers tended to about 72,000 head of milk goats and kids. That was about a 28 percent increase from 2017, when Wisconsin farmers managed about 56,000 milk goats and kids, according to the Wisconsin Field Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
“We also wanted to showcase cheese because 90 percent of the milk produced in Wisconsin is made into cheese,” Schulz said. “We’ll be highlighting the art of cheese making in videos.”
Dairy Lane will of course feature the stars of the show, the cows themselves. The exhibit will showcase Wisconsin’s seven major breeds of dairy cows as well as dairy calves and dairy goats.
Visit wsfdairypromo.org for more information.