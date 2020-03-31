The $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security “CARES” package is intended to help businesses including farms as well as workers and a health-care system staggered by the coronavirus. President Donald Trump signed it into law March 27 after the House voted final congressional approval.
The 883-page bill provides $14 billion to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation’s account, which is capped annually at $30 billion. There is also $9.5 billion more for livestock and specialty crops such as fruit, vegetables and nuts. Dairy producers and “local food systems” also would be eligible for that set aside, according to the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association.
The legislation extends the term of marketing-assistance loans by an additional three months, from the current limit of nine months. The loans provide producers with interim financing so they don’t need to market crops during periods when prices are relatively depressed.
There are several other key farm-related elements in the bill, according to the association.
- $15.5 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to cover an expected increase in demand as a result of the pandemic
- $8.8 billion for child nutrition programs
- $450 million for The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP, which funds food distribution to food banks
- $100 million for additional rural broadband grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program
- $33 million to the Food Safety and Inspection Service to cover the cost of temporary and intermittent workers, relocation of inspectors and overtime costs
- $25 million for the Rural Utilities Service to support telemedicine and distance-learning services in rural areas
- $4 million to cover the cost of repatriating Foreign Agricultural Service staff
The Senate and House both adjourned following the successful passage of the bill; they will return about April 20 to Washington. No sooner did the ink dry on the relief package than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she’s already thinking of a Phase 4 Coronavirus bill, according to the association. Democrats want to see additional funding for state and local governments to address the rapidly spreading virus. They want more federal dollars for food aid, as well as a laundry list of other asks such as more direct payments to Americans.
House Republicans aren’t so sure, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling reporters, “We don’t need to be crafting another bill right now. Let’s let these $2 trillion go to work for us, plus the $8 billion ahead of time and the billions of dollars we just passed on the second bill.”
Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia said, “On behalf of the fresh-produce industry, we applaud the collective efforts of both houses of Congress as well as President Trump and his Administration in crafting and passing a bill that will provide much-needed financial support for both farmers and Americans in every part of the country.
“American farming companies and their employees are heroically shouldering the burden of providing our country with a safe, healthy and ample food supply in the midst of our national crisis. We cannot afford to let the current economic disruption disrupt the production of our food.
“We are confident that provisions of the CARES Act, including emergency funding for specialty-crop producers, small-business loans and tax relief, will help ensure our farmers and their employees can continue being the food heroes we need them to be.”
Small businesses are asking when the aid will arrive. With bills fast coming due, no end to business closings and an economy that’s all but shut down, owners are worried about survival. Millions of owners face April 1 due dates for rent, mortgage, credit cards and other payments. Some have been granted leniency from landlords and lenders. But even then there are other business and personal bills that are owed. And employees – at least those who haven’t been laid off – must be paid.
“These are unprecedented times for everyone, calling for unprecedented support from our nation’s leaders,” said John Rettler, a dairy farmer from Neosho, Wisconsin and president of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative. “We extend our appreciation to our Congressional leaders and the President for quickly passing this massive bill to begin overcoming the negative economic impact of this coronavirus pandemic.”
“Most importantly, thank you to those working directly in the food supply chain – milk haulers, processors, cheesemakers and of course dairy farmers – to continue to make these nutritious food products available to consumers as this pandemic unfolds.”
Jeff Lyon, general manager for FarmFirst, said, “The road ahead is uncertain but this relief package proves that the nation’s leaders are have listened to our concerns to support those providing food to households across America. The $9.5 billion agricultural disaster fund includes funding specifically for livestock and dairy producers, as well as critical assistance to small businesses that are key to the entire dairy supply chain.”
At companies small and large, from restaurants and retailers to sports and entertainment venues, revenue has essentially ended. It’s the same for businesses that support those companies. Even employers that are still operating have lost business as their customers have become too cautious to continue doing business.
The rescue package signed into law provides for Small Business Administration loans to companies as well as to sole proprietors and freelancers. The loans can be used for payroll, mortgages, rent and utilities, with those amounts forgiven and payments deferred. It will also supply small loans that can, depending on an owner’s credit score, be approved quickly. Employers can receive tax credits for retaining workers, though not if they have obtained one of the SBA loans.
Many owners are also seeking separate SBA economic-injury disaster loans. And the Federal Reserve plans to create a program to lend directly to small-business owners.
“FarmFirst looks forward to working with the USDA in ensuring this financial support gets to dairy farmers facing severe market disruptions and in need of having their confidence restored,” Rettler said. “We encourage all Congressional leaders to continue to be receptive to new ideas that provide other means of support and relief to dairy farmers.”
Business owners can be eligible for the $1,200-per-person payment that’s available to many Americans, depending on income.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has been devastating for much of our fresh-produce supply chain, said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of United Fresh. “We’re grateful that Congress came together in a bipartisan fashion to provide this incredible $2 trillion package to help mitigate some of the immediate consequences throughout the economy.
“Specifically we thank Congressional leaders for including $9.5 billion targeted specifically for fruit and vegetables, livestock, dairy and regional food systems. There is more work to do and we look forward to working with USDA Secretary Perdue and others to ensure that relief is felt throughout our supply chain. Our top priority remains stabilizing and ensuring that the entire fresh-produce industry can keep the supply chain moving today, and be ready to support the foodservice economy when this crisis is over.”
Whatever the source of funding, how fast it arrives at businesses across the country is sure to have a significant impact on the economy. Slightly more than half of American workers are employed at businesses with 500 or fewer employees. Every lost job means another person will struggle to pay rent or other bills. Unpaid bills, in turn, cut revenue for other businesses.
“We thank President Trump for quickly signing this measure into law,” said Jim Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation president and CEO. “It will provide much-needed help to dairy producers who are experiencing steep drops in milk and dairy-product prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the CARES Act now law we look forward to working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on several important initiatives, including the need for a significant purchase of multiple dairy products. These efforts will be important to address sales lost because of COVID-19, lift farm milk prices and send a critical signal to disrupted dairy markets. Government dairy-product purchases will provide our food banks with an important, nutritious and popular staple item that will help feed families in need.”
Layoffs are mounting and most analysts forecast that the economy will shrink significantly in the April-June quarter, with some estimating a 30 percent annual plunge for the quarter. That would be the deepest economic contraction for any quarter in records dating to Word War II. In the week that ended March 21, about 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits – more than 10 times the number for the previous week and nearly five times the prior record.
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said, “Thanks … to all who diligently fought for farmers and ranchers to ensure they have our backs in the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. The aid to farmers in this package, including funding for the (Commodity Credit Corporation) and the Office of the Secretary, will allow USDA to begin crafting an appropriate relief program for agriculture.
“America’s farmers and ranchers face enormous volatility as markets and supply chains rapidly react to changes, but I’ll say again that farmers and ranchers will not let Americans down. All members of Congress must understand that farmers have almost no control over the prices of the goods we produce, so fulfilling our commitment to America requires a team effort.”
There are worries about potential logjams at the SBA. John Arensmeyer, CEO of the advocacy group Small Business Majority, said he’s concerned loans will be processed through the SBA’s traditional business-loan program, which relies on banks to handle the initial applications.
“Banks have to retool their technology to do this,” Arensmeyer said. “It’s going to be months before this money gets out there. How many people are going to be able to maintain payroll, hoping to get this money?”
On its face the rescue aid appears to address some of the most vital needs of small businesses, notably their ability to maintain or hire back furloughed workers eventually.
“There is nothing more essential than food and water,” said Howard “A.V.” Roth, National Pork Producers Council president and a pork producer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. “U.S. pork producers can’t telecommute and remain hard at work to provide pork products to American kitchens. But we have already suffered losses due to COVID 19-related concerns.”
The council is now focused on making sure the important lifeline is available to all pork producers without payment restrictions. Additionally the council successfully advocated for the stimulus package to include language clarifying that states can issue special permits for overweight vehicles and loads to allow for the efficient movement of pigs, feed and other supplies.
There are many more elements to the relief package.
- Food and agriculture: $15.5 billion for food stamps; $14 billion for supporting farm income and crop prices; $8.8 billion for child nutrition. Also money for specialty crops, livestock, food banks, farmers markets.
- $500 billion in loans and guarantees to businesses, state and local governments. As much as $50 billion for passenger airlines and $8 billion for air-cargo carriers, half for paying workers. There is $17 billion for “businesses critical to maintaining national security.” Borrowers must be U.S.-based. Cannot repurchase outstanding stock or pay dividends until one year after borrowing is repaid, or give raises to executives earning more than $425,000 annually. Must maintain employment levels of March 24, 2020, “to the extent practicable” through Sept. 30, and not cut jobs by more than 10 percent from that level. Ineligible for loans if top Trump administration officials, members of Congress or their families have 20 percent control.
- $350 billion in loans to small businesses, as much as $10 million each for companies with 500 employees or fewer. Portion of loans can be forgiven if employers retain workers. Includes nonprofits, self-employed people, and hotel and restaurant chains with as many as 500 workers per location. Also $17 billion to help small businesses repay existing loans; $10 billion in grants for small-business operating costs.
- $260 billion in emergency unemployment insurance. Weekly benefit increase of $600 for four months. Extra 13 weeks of coverage for people who have exhausted existing benefits. Also covers part-time, self-employed and gig economy workers.
- $150 billion for health care. Includes $100 billion for grants to hospitals, public and nonprofit health organizations, and Medicare and Medicaid suppliers. To spur production of needed products, gives liability protection to makers of devices like respirators. Some restrictions waived to make tele-health more accessible.
- $150 billion for state and local governments, at least $1.25 billion for smallest states.
- Direct payments to people: One-time payments of $1,200 per adult, $2,400 per couple, $500 per child. Amounts begin phasing out at $75,000 for individuals, $150,000 per couple.
- Tax breaks: Temporarily waives penalties for virus-related early withdrawals from some retirement accounts, eases required minimum annual disbursements from those accounts. Increases deductions for charitable contributions. Employers who pay furloughed workers can get tax credits for some of those payments. Postpones business payments of payroll taxes until 2021 or 2022.
- Department of Homeland Security: $45 billion for disaster relief fund to reimburse state and local governments for medical response, community services. Extends federal deadline for people getting driver’s licenses with enhanced security features, called REAL ID, from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
- $31 billion for education. Includes money for local school systems, higher education.
- Coronavirus: $27 billion for development of vaccines and for treatments, stockpiling medical supplies.
- Transportation: Includes $25 billion for public transit systems; $10 billion for publicly owned commercial airports, $1 billion for Amtrak.
- $20 billion for veterans: Including funds for treating veterans at VA facilities and creating temporary and mobile facilities.
- $10.5 billion for defense, including $1.5 billion to nearly triple the 4,300 beds currently in military hospitals. Funds for states to deploy as many as 20,000 members of National Guard for six months. Money cannot be used to build Trump’s proposed wall along Mexican border.
- Social programs: $3.5 billion for child care and early-education programs; $1 billion to help communities address local economic problems. Extra money for heating, cooling aid for low-income families and Head Start.
- Communities: $5 billion in grants to help state and local governments expand health facilities, child-care centers, food banks and senior services. Extra money for programs for homeless people, low-income renters and for communities to rebuild local industries including tourism and fishing.
- Native American communities: $2 billion for health care, schools
- $1.1 billion for diplomacy, including $324 million to evacuate Americans and diplomats overseas. Also funds to help refugees, international disaster-efforts aid.
- $400 million for elections to help states prepare for 2020 elections with steps including expanded vote by mail, additional polling locations.
- Arts: $150 million for federal grants to state and local arts and humanities programs; $75 million for Corporation for Public Broadcasting; $25 million for Washington, D.C., Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
- Congress: $93 million, including $25 million for the House and $10 million for the smaller Senate for teleworking and other costs; $25 million for cleaning the Capitol and congressional office buildings.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.