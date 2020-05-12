Electric tractors have been in development for quite a few years. But that process is now advancing in about six-month timeframes, says Chris Howell, vice-president of product management in Global Tractors at AGCO Corporation.
AGCO showed electric-tractor prototypes at Agritechnica in 2017 and 2019. And at Agritechnica 2021 the company plans to exhibit a commercial Fendt model – an electric tractor with power output of 75 kilowatts, 100 horsepower. The tractor is expected to be on the market at the end of 2021. It would be best suited for use in orchards or for municipal operations, Howell said.
The company’s engineers have been working on both fully electric tractors and diesel-electric hybrids. Cost has prevented fully electric tractors from progressing faster.
“Electric batteries and motors are currently about twice the price of diesel engines,” he said.
Most current row-crop tractors have greater than 100 horsepower; they would require large, heavy and expensive batteries. The batteries at this point are too large to fit on a larger tractor. A hybrid approach could help reduce costs because a diesel engine could be supported by electric motors.
CNH Industrial’s Design Center showed a STEYR Konzept hybrid tractor at Agritechnica 2019. It features a modular hybrid-electric drive, a diesel engine, a generator and five individually controlled electrical motors. An e-torque boost is fed from a central battery, and supplies additional energy when the tractor is operating at peak power.
And John Deere in 2019 showed at a European dealer meeting an autonomous tractor concept with a rated electric-power output of 500 kilowatts – about 680 horsepower.
There are both pros and cons to electric tractors. Currently they can’t operate for long periods when compared to diesel-powered tractors. Batteries can’t be recharged in the field. Battery storage presents a problem and there are currently no second usages for batteries, Howell said. On the positive side electric tractors have zero emissions, excluding grid-supplied power generation. They also are fuel-efficient and quiet.
“And they have instant torque,” he said.
The pros and cons keep engineers striving for solutions. Howell remains positive.
“We continue to look at the possibilities of hybrids,” he said. “We think we can eventually bring to market both performance and environmental benefits.”