Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association. The organization’s mission is to represent, provide programs and services, educate, train, manage regulatory and legislative affairs, and to be a unifying voice for the agribusiness industries of Wisconsin.
VALDERS, Wis. – Erin Davis is the director of business operations at Quality Roasting Inc., based in Valders. The family-owned company processes soybeans to produce a bypass soybean meal for dairy cattle. It also refines and ships soybean oil for the food industry. With her education in chemical engineering and food processing, Davis has designed dairy-processing plants. She now uses her training in soybean processing to help build a family business.
Please provide a little background on yourself.
Davis: I was born and raised in Neenah, Wisconsin. I wasn’t raised on a farm but my parents are both animal scientists and have consulted as dairy nutritionists. They also own dairy operations and Quality Roasting Inc.
With what agricultural organizations have you been involved and in what ways have they most helped you?
Davis: Quality Roasting has been a long-time member of the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association. I also participated in the Michigan Agri-Business Association’s 2019 leadership program. Those organizations have helped me gain a better understanding of agriculture's diverse sectors and companies. They also provide a community where ideas can be shared.
Do you have a degree in an agricultural field of study?
Davis: I earned in 2010 a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering with an emphasis in food processing from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Tell us a little bit about your career.
Davis: After graduating from college I worked for an international company that made equipment and designed processes for dairy-processing plants. I designed and installed cheese, milk-powder and liquid-milk facilities. My family’s agricultural background attracted me to the industry; I was able to use my engineering training in an area where I was most comfortable. I’ve also learned a lot about consumer products.
I worked in the dairy-processing industry for eight years before joining Quality Roasting. My new job provides a new challenge and has allowed me to become involved in one of my parents’ companies. I’m able to use my engineering background in soybean processing at Quality Roasting and I’m becoming more involved in growing a business. Since I’ve been with the company we’ve built a food-grade oil refinery where we process soybean oil. We’ve also expanded operations into Michigan. We opened our first manufacturing facility in Reese, Michigan.
What do you like most about your job and having a career in agriculture?
Davis: Having a career in agriculture gives me the opportunity to be part of something big. I now understand everything that goes into producing a gallon of milk. The concept of field-to-fork has a true meaning to me. I’m also able to build a family business in which I truly believe and take part in every aspect.
While participating in the Michigan Agri-Business Association’s leadership program, I had the opportunity to meet with legislators in Washington to discuss challenges the agricultural industry faces. That trip ignited in me a new passion for legislative issues.
Who have been your mentors and in what ways have they most helped you?
Davis: My father, Lynn Davis, has been a great influence in my career. He forms successful companies while maintaining close relationships. He's a fair and honest business man who knows how to give credit when credit is due.
In my first job out of college I had a manager who became one of my most influential mentors. He didn’t necessarily provide words of wisdom; rather he provided me an opportunity to be part of the conversation. He treated me as an equal. He let me sit at the table for meetings that, without his invitation, I wouldn’t have been able to attend. That taught me how to handle myself in professional settings. I didn’t always have a role in those discussions; I was there to observe. I often was the only woman in those meetings but I never felt out of place.
I learned early in my career to be informed. Admit when you don’t have the answer and admit when you’re wrong. Those are keys to gaining respect in a workplace whether or not it’s dominated by males.
Are there particular women you admire for their leadership or accomplishments?
Davis: My mother, Catherine Davis, and my maternal grandmother, Constance Young, are strong influences in my life. Both are highly educated women who didn’t shy away from male-dominated careers. My grandmother served in the U.S. Naval Reserve Women’s Reserve – WAVES – during World War II. My mother received a doctorate in animal science and has had a career as a dairy nutritionist. They weren’t trying to break down barriers; instead they pursued careers in which they were interested and for which they knew they had the skills to excel. From them I learned that if you have the skills there’s no gender issue.
What advice would you have for other women interested in pursuing a career in agriculture?
Davis: Think outside the box. Having a career in agriculture doesn’t always mean you farm or that you need a degree in agriculture. Agribusinesses require various types of expertise. If you have a passion for ensuring a safe and sound food supply, we need you.
Is there anything else you’d like to share?
Davis: Agriculture isn’t always viewed as the sexiest or most exciting industry for a career. But I truly believe it can be. Agribusinesses need to be at the cutting edge of technology. They need to become more agile, develop new ideas and think outside the box. We need young people with fresh ideas -- minds from different backgrounds. And we need diversity. People are always going to need to eat. Being a part of agriculture allows me to be part of accomplishing that need. I think that’s pretty exciting.
