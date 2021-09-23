Excitement generated for regenerative ag

LEWISTON, Minn. – Cover crops, rye crimping, remote drones and interseeding were highlighted at a recent soil field day hosted by Winona’s Soil and Water Conservation District led by resource specialist Lance Klessig. More than 200 farmers attended the event to learn more about regenerative techniques they can use on their farms.
Mike and Dave Unruh, hosts for the meeting, started the presentations with a talk about their farming operation and custom interseeding business. Dave Unruh, with the help of his son, Mike Unruh, farms 800 acres in southwestern Minnesota on land near the Mississippi River; it can have as much as 15 percent slope. That presents problems with erosion.
They started planting winter rye in 2019 after Mike Unruh saw other farmers doing it. He said it’s a good place to start because it’s cheap and farmers already know how to do it.
“It’s something we’ve already learned,” he said about the farming community.
He now custom-plants 1,500 acres with his company, called Unruh Cover Cropping. He uses different mixes depending on the farmer’s wants and needs. He’s done as many as seven different species with great accuracy, noting that seed size can affect how far each seed is thrown. Rain is important for the seeds to sprout; if there’s a dry spell he recommends incorporating it with tillage.
Unruh thinks broadcasting into beans gives more opportunity for the technique to work. In 2020 he did some spinning into corn, but this year the timing wasn’t right.
Their neighbor Sheldon Luehmann, who hires the Unruhs to do custom harvesting, was influenced by Mike Unruh to try some interseeding and crimping rye as a cover crop. This year Luehmann planted 12 acres of 60-inch corn, with clover between the rows and tried his second year of interseeding.
He also planted 40 acres of winter rye he used for planting beans, crimping the rye after the beans were 6 to 8 inches tall. Next year he would like to try it again.
“Something you learn, is to wait to plant,” he said.
Léa Vereecke, crop consultant for the Rodale Institute, attended the field day, saying the beans look like hell until August when they take over the rye.
While looking over the rye fields, a drone was demonstrated to the onlookers. The drone, owned by Rantizo Solutions, can seed 15 pounds per hour and link with two other drones to cover an entire field for reduced time. The Federal Aviation Administration regulates drones and requires them to be less than 55 pounds of weight, which takes about 15 minutes to apply. Images of the fields are used for site-specific applications of liquid or dry uses.
The drones can fly at night and are a good alternative when fields are too wet to work with tractors. They can fly as far as 1.9 miles away from the control center while staying in line of sight to comply with FAA rules.
Another form of interseeding was presented by Joe Lawler of Olmsted County, who converted a detasseling machine by adding a Balmar interseeder and a Honda motor to power it. He has a 60-foot boom with multi-gear settings for different application rates. With the boom on the front of the rig, he can easily see what he’s doing.
Klessig has a farm near Dakota, Minnesota, where he raises pastured pigs, beef, layers, flowers and sheep. The field day was the conclusion of a summer cover-crop self-driving tour this year to highlight seven farms that use regenerative practices.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.