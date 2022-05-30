 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Experienced farmer to share thoughts

An audience listens best when a speaker has walked a mile in their shoes.

That’s what Jake Leguee, CEO of Leguee Farms, will stress in his keynote address “Don’t Tell Farmers How to Farm – Ask Them Instead” at the Unconventional Ag conference, which will take place Nov. 29-30 this year at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

Through his blog, “A Year in the Life of a Farmer,” he connects with farmers and those in the industry.

“(At many events) those presenting have no actual experience in operating a real farm, and yet seem to think they should impose their ideas on how to farm on those of us who do,” he said.

So he’s eager to be the keynote speaker for Unconventional Ag, he said, to provide the view and experience from a genuine farmer who makes an authentic living off the land. He’s passionate about the agricultural industry and believes the future is bright for the sector.

Leguee is a third-generation farmer from Saskatchewan, Canada, who grows a variety of crops across 14,500 acres of land. He plans to address many hot topics in his presentation at the conference – climate and weather concerns, fertilizers and pesticides, food insecurity and more. He’ll engage as a participant on the Producers Panel to showcase some of the major barriers and concerns farmers face when deciding whether or not to adopt new practices on their operation. He’ll feature growers who have decided not to transition to organic and present their reasons for the decision.

Several industry-leading topics will be presented at Unconventional Ag.

• Plant-Based Market: Sales, Drivers, and Future Outlook

• Precision Fermentation

• Reducing Ag's Impact on Climate Change

• Soil Health

• Identity Preserved Protocols

• Farm Bill 2023

• Logistics – New Strategies for the Future

• Increasing Pressures on Organic Supply

The recently renamed conference, formerly known as the Organic & Non-GMO Forum, is hosted by HighQuest Partners. It’s the source to discover and gain intelligence on the growing number of alternative options and practices across the ag supply chain. The conference is intended to be for farmers, grain handlers, processors, food marketers, equipment and technology providers, and others along the ag supply chain. Visit unconventionalag.com for more information.

