Farm-type divide widens

Information regarding “America’s Diverse Family Farms” is now available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.
“(Our report shows) characteristics of the 2 million U.S. farms in 2019,” said Christine Whitt, one of the bulletin’s authors. “This report looks at what these farms are producing, how much they profit and participation in federal agricultural programs.
“New this year are sections on women in agriculture, direct sales and succession planning.”
Report data comes from the 2019 Agricultural Resource Management Survey. Like any statistical report, the bulletin is of interest because of what it includes, what it omits, and conclusions it draws about farms.
According to the bulletin’s preface, “Broad descriptions of farms based on U.S. averages can mask variations among farm sizes and types. For example in 2019 the average value of production on the 2 million U.S. farms amounted to $168,218. Few farms, however, are near the average. Almost half of the farms had production valued at $6,000 or less, while more than 60 percent of all production occurred on farms with at least $1 million of agricultural output.”
The 2020 bulletin uses a farm classification developed by the USDA Economic Research Service based mainly on annual farm revenue, main occupation of the farm’s principal producer, and family or nonfamily ownership of the farm.
One might expect a bulletin about diversity in family farms to include information on age, race and ethnicity of people engaged in family farming, but the 2020 bulletin does not. The bulletin does draw several conclusions from the data it presents – and other implications from the data may also be found.
In the bulletin farm size is measured by gross cash farm income that includes “sales of crops and livestock, government payments and other farm-related income, including fees.” The bulletin states, “Farming is overwhelmingly a family business.” According to Whitt, “98 percent of U.S. farms are family farms and they account for 86 percent of farm production.” The bulletin indicates that 90 percent of farms are small; in 2019 they accounted for 49 percent of land operated by farms. In 2019, 2.7 percent of farms were classified as large-scale and 2.4 percent as nonfamily farms. Large-scale family farms and nonfamily farms together had about 58 percent of the value of production in 2019.
The new sections of the bulletin regarding women, direct sales and succession contain compelling information.
Women were operators in 51 percent of all farming operations in 2019; of those 14 percent were principal operators. Among operations with at least one female operator, 78 percent of those female operators are the spouse of the principal operator.
Direct-to-consumer sales were the most common form of all direct sales in 2019. Data showed 9 percent of operations sold commodities direct to consumers or to intermediary supply chains.
Of farm operators 17 percent plan to retire in the next five years. More than half have not developed a succession plan. Principal operators planning to retire in the next five years operate 15 percent of total farmland.
“I think it is very important to mention that in our report we found farm households are generally not low-wealth,” Whitt said. “Here we are defining wealth as the net worth of a farm household calculated by the sum of all farm and nonfarm, minus farm and nonfarm debt. Only 3 percent of all family farms had wealth below the U.S. median household in 2019. This is largely due to the large amount of farmland they owned.”
It’s worth noting that most farms rely on nonfarm income. Health-care and health-insurance costs are not specifically mentioned in the report.
“Most U.S. family farms do not receive government payments and are not directly affected by them,” Whitt said.
The bulletin indicates most farms are still family farms. But in 1950 there were about 5.5 million farms in the United States. There are only about 2 million farms remaining.
Visit www.ers.usda.gov and search for “diverse farms 2020” for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.