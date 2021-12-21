Farmers express hopes for UW initiative

Until two years ago there was no formal structure for sharing ideas and resources among the University of Wisconsin System agricultural colleges in Madison, Platteville and River Falls. The University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub has changed that, said Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison.
In a welcoming statement to attendees of the 2021 Dairy Summit, Blank said the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub is a perfect example of the “Wisconsin Idea.” It’s UW’s commitment to sharing knowledge beyond the boundaries of the university to benefit the entire state. The state of Wisconsin is investing about $8 million per year in research and development at the three UW campuses to keep Wisconsin’s $46 billion dairy industry at the global forefront.
A panel of dairy farmers talked during the Dairy Summit about their interactions with university researchers and what hopes they have for the Dairy Innovation Hub moving forward. The panel discussion was moderated by Tera Montgomery, professor of dairy and animal science at UW-Platteville and campus liaison for the Dairy Innovation Hub. She posed several questions to dairy farmers who have worked with researchers at UW-Platteville.
“It’s because of farmers that the hub exists,” she said. “Farmers are doing the hard work every day; the rest of us are here to support what you’re doing.”
She asked the panelists to describe how they interact with UW-Platteville researchers involved with the hub.
Andy Buttles owns and operates Stone-Front Farms near Lancaster, Wisconsin. He and his team milk 1,300 cows.
“We want to be sure we’re doing things specific to our area; our dairy farms are different in terms of size and scale in southwestern Wisconsin,” he said.
He wants to see short-term gains balanced with long-term benefits at the Dairy Innovation Hub, he said. Sometimes research doesn’t have immediate impact but can be beneficial later. He cited the years of research into sexed semen as an example. Currently more farmers are using it for dairy-beef production to increase the value of beef produced from bull calves. That provides a whole new revenue stream for farmers.
Chris Wilson of Wilson Organic Farms near Cuba City, Wisconsin, also participated as a member of the panel. He and his family operate an organic-dairy farm where they milk 500 cows.
Wilson said he appreciated the opportunity to bring challenges experienced on the dairy farm and-or new ideas to the university. Researchers in turn can explore and potentially find solutions to challenges or bring ideas to the farm. Senior-student design groups with an engineering focus have visited the Wilson farm.
“I’ve been impressed by their talent and skills, and seeing solutions they’re coming up with,” he said.
Also on the panel was Amber McComish; she and her family own McComish Family Farms where they milk 250 cows. She also owns and operates Lucky Cow Coffee and Gelato in Darlington, Wisconsin.
The family decided to diversify and add the coffee and gelato shop when the dairy industry took a downturn, she said. In addition to managing risk through diversification, she said she’s seen benefits of connecting with consumers at the shop. It provides her a chance to talk about the production side of dairy and animal care.
McComish said she appreciates the chance to use UW-Platteville as a resource for the technical aspects of making a product as well as building a business. When completed, UW-Platteville’s dairy pilot plant at its Pioneer Farm will provide research and education linked to dairy-food-product development.
One of the Dairy Innovation Hub’s four priority areas is growing farm businesses and communities. That includes helping startups to market specialty-milk products and understand areas of opportunity.
“I’m also excited about the new milking robots,” McComish said of two new Lely milking robots at the Pioneer Farm.
She’s talked with Ryan Pralle, an assistant professor of animal and dairy science at UW-Platteville, and one of the first faculty members hired with funds from the Dairy Innovation Hub. Pralle and Peter Lammers, an associate professor of animal and dairy science at UW-Platteville, are using the robots to conduct various research studies.
“In the short time they’ve had the robots, Ryan already has been seeing great things,” McComish said. “That impacts me because (McComish Family Farms is) looking at using robots in the future.”
Montgomery also asked the farmers to share what they hope the Dairy Innovation Hub can do within the next 10 years.
Buttles said he hopes researchers can help farmers on both economic and environmental fronts. That could be through developing different crops and-or cropping systems. With the rolling topography in southwestern Wisconsin, farmers there have unique environmental issues to manage. With good data and supporting research he’s hopeful farmers can improve how they do things.
McComish said she’s looking forward to putting research findings into action as well as the Dairy Innovation Hub’s researchers sharing their results with other farmers. Farmers can then adopt practices or technologies to improve their businesses. She’s hoping more farms will diversify.
“There could be new types of products that would help make this a bigger dairy state than it already is,” she said.
Wilson said he’d also like information regarding how dairy farmers can develop new markets and also expand the markets they already have.
“We keep producing more milk every year; we need to know what other products we can develop,” he said.
The Dairy Innovation Hub also could help farmers explore new consumers and new product potential, he said.
Since it was established in 2019 the Dairy Innovation Hub has funded more than 100 research projects and hired several new faculty members. Videos of the Dairy Summit are available; visit youtube.com and search for “2021 Dairy Summit.” Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.