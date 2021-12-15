Farmers receive direct-aid payments

Farmers who applied in November for Wisconsin Farm Support Program payments will soon see direct deposits in their bank accounts or checks in the mail. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has been reviewing the 20,000 applications it received at the end of November. That’s an increase from 2020 when more than 15,200 farmers applied for the program’s first round of direct-aid payments.
In each round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, $50 million was made available to farmers. The 2021 program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The 2020 program was funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The number of applications by Wisconsin farmers reflects the great need for the program, said Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary.
The revenue department is working with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to administer the program. By Dec. 10 the revenue department had reviewed about 75 percent of the applications, Barca said.
Applications reflect the diversity of Wisconsin’s farms. They come from dairy farmers, beef farmers, crop producers, specialty crop producers and more, he said. With about 75 percent of the applications reviewed, about 28 percent came from dairy farmers, 17 percent from beef-cattle producers and about 16 percent came from crop producers. The remainder have been submitted by other types of farmers or those with a combination of enterprises.
There was no significant trend in terms of applicant farm size, Barca said. Farmers with at least $10,000 but less than $5 million in gross income qualified for the program.
Randy Romanski – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary – said qualification parameters were reset from the first round. During that round farmers were eligible to receive a payment if they had a gross income between $35,000 and $5 million in 2019. More farmers with different types of farm were eligible to participate when the gross-income floor was reduced.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressures on the agricultural industry. That’s why a second round of payments has been made available.
“When the pandemic first hit there was an immediate shock to the supply chain, and farmers felt it quickly,” Romanski said.
Most schools, restaurants and other institutions upon which the food industry depends have reopened but the adverse effects of the pandemic linger on supply chains. That’s resulted in price increases for seed, fertilizer, equipment and other inputs.
“While markets have improved, the prices farmers must pay have increased,” Romanski said.
Barca said the plan is to have program payments to farmers by the end of the year.
“That would be opportune timing for the purchase of inputs,” he said.
Visit www.revenue.wi.gov and search for “farm support” for more information.
