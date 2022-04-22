Farmers reduce, reuse, recycle

OPINION Every day is Earth Day to a farmer. Preserving and protecting our natural resources has always been and will always be a priority in every aspect of food production. Farmers are innovators; they continue to create and adopt methods to progress toward our goals. We care for the environment. We care for our animals. We care for our families. We care about our communities – and we care about you.
A farmers we comprise less than 2 percent of the population. We’re responsible for caring for 40 percent of the land, yet have the responsibility of feeding the entire population here in the United States. Talk about a huge responsibility – no pressure, right?
On my family’s farm we strive to provide our employees with a positive place to work. By working closely with our employees and offering them the flexibility to spend time with their families and care for their mental health, we hope our employees look forward to working with us – not for us.
I care about protecting the environment around me. I grew up on this land and now I’m blessed to raise my family here.
People are also reading…
Maintaining soil health is a crucial first step in delivering the healthiest, safest food in the world to your table and mine. Farmers maintain soil health by implementing practices like no-till and cover crops. No-till means leaving the soil undisturbed – imagine planting a garden in your lawn without using a rototiller to turn the soil. Cover crops keep the soil covered all year long, and help to absorb water and nutrients that crops can use to grow. On my family farm we use cover crops to retain soil nutrients between growing seasons.
A key component of completing the environmental cycle includes cattle. We benefit from using dairy-cow manure as fertilizer to grow our crops. On my dairy farm we manage our manure by working closely with our agronomist to maximize nutrient use. Using cow manure helps us reduce our reliance on commercial-fertilizer usage.
Reducing our carbon footprint goes far beyond the farm gate. Food waste is part of everyone’s environmental impact. Food waste in the United States is estimated at 30 percent to 40 percent. It happens from the field to the plate, with spoiled and excess food being thrown away.
Livestock can consume some of the wasted food we cannot. Cattle can convert potatoes, other vegetables, cookies, distiller’s grains, cottonseed and much more into another source of healthy protein.
On my farm we help manage the food-waste crisis by feeding byproducts to our cows. We also work hard to feed our animals the proper amount of feed every day to minimize waste. Computer programs help us to deliver the most accurate diet to our cows. I take great pride in giving the best care and nutrition to my animals.
Reducing, reusing and recycling have always been and will continue to be a driving force for farmers. On my farm the same water is reused three times – first from the well to help cool our milk, then to water our animals and finally to sustain our crops.
Farmers have worked for generations improving practices and will continue to advance in protecting our natural resources. I’m committed to doing what is right – today and every day. Are you?
Kevin Krentz was elected to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Board of Directors in 2012 to represent District 5, which includes Adams, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties. In December 2020 he was elected president of the federation. He and his family own a dairy farm near Berlin, Wisconsin. He started his farming career in 1994 when he purchased his father’s 60 cows. He has grown the farm to 600 cows and 1,300 acres of crops. Visit wfbf.com for more information.