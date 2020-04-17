U.S. producers are positioned to plant the second-largest corn crop in modern history, but no-one would know by glancing at fertilizer prices. In this week’s post we review 2020 fertilizer prices and the trend of reduced prices.
Price reduced in 2020
As producers updated their 2020 crop budgets, reduced fertilizer prices were a welcomed improvement. As shown in Figure 1, fertilizer prices reported out of Illinois in March 2020 were significantly less than in spring 2019. Anhydrous ammonia prices, for example, are currently about $500 per ton, but were closer to $600 per ton in 2019.
Across the board reduced fertilizer prices are observed. Diammonium phosphate or DAP prices have decreased the most, with a decrease of 22 percent. All forms of nitrogen fertilizers were at least 10 percent less.
Looking at the data during a longer time frame, Figure 3 shows the prices of anhydrous ammonia, diammonium phosphate and potash since January 2010. In most cases fertilizer prices are at or close to their least-expensive levels in more than a decade. Anhydrous ammonia, which peaked at almost $900 per ton in 2013, has spent considerable time in recent years at close to the current levels of $500 per ton. Only briefly in late 2017 did prices decrease to $400 per ton.
Potash prices reached $300 per ton in 2016. Most recently prices have been closer to $400 per ton. Current diammonium phosphate prices are about $400 per ton, the least-expensive prices observed since 2010.
Consider farm-level implications
Prices are close to or at their least-expensive levels in a decade, but it can be helpful to consider implications on a per-acre basis. To do that we estimate the per-acre expense of an example corn rate of 180-70-70 using spring prices. In 2020 that example fertilizer rate would cost $95 per acre, a $20-per-acre reduction from 2019 spring prices or a decrease of 17.6 percent.
More broadly 2020 will likely have the least-expensive corn-fertilizer expense in more than 10 years. Previously the least-expensive cost of $97 per acre was observed in 2017. The last time the U.S. planted more than 95 million acres of corn was in 2012 and 2013. That was when fertilizer expense was almost $160 per acre. Of course many factors have changed since 2012 and 2013; expanded U.S. fertilizer production and reduced energy prices being key. Furthermore corn production in 2012 and 2013 was being pulled by strong usage and increased prices.
Look at farm-diesel fuel
Another data set collected and reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois report are farm-diesel-fuel prices. In early 2020 farm-diesel prices were $2.50 per gallon before sliding to $2.25 per gallon by the end of February. By the end of March, the most recent data, prices decreased to an average of $1.74 per gallon. Compared to spring 2019, reported farm-diesel prices are 71 cents per gallon less, a decrease of 27 percent. That will be another improvement in 2020 crop budgets, but also a reflection of the challenges faced by renewable fuels.
Wrapping it Up
With fieldwork and spring planting beginning, reduced fertilizer prices are a welcome improvement. For a fertilizer application of 180-70-70, the reduced prices equate to a $20-per-acre savings when compared to spring-2019 prices. Furthermore current prices reflect the least-expensive fertilizer expense observed in more than a decade. Reduced fertilizer expenses for corn production also limited soybean appeal in 2020.
A lot of bizarre things have and will occur in 2020. One of them will be the perspective of a 97-million-acre corn crop – one of the largest in modern history – with some of the least-expensive fertilizer prices in a decade.
