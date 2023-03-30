Nutritional flushing is a key component to sheep and goat breeding season success. The flushing process involves increasing nutrition and energy intake before breeding season starts. That elevated nutrition helps optimize ovulation, conception and embryo-implantation rates, which can result in a greater lambing or kidding percentage.
Implementing a flushing program on the farm can optimize the percentage of lambs or kids on the ground and help put more money in producer pockets.
Flushed ewes and does have a greater chance of breeding at first service, while those fed a reduced nutrition level are more likely to miss that first breeding window.
Breeding ewes and does in their first estrus or heat cycle provides more value when selling weaned lambs and kids. Breeding earlier means lambing and kidding sooner, which provides an advantage of additional days to gain weight before weaning compared to their younger counterparts – which can ultimately boost the number of pounds sold post-weaning.
As ewes and does age, reproductivity tends to decrease. Additionally terminal breeds typically produce fewer offspring than maternal breeds. Because flushing supports ovulation and embryo implantation rates, even ewes and does with historically lower reproductive performance can have success.
While adding extra grain to the diet will increase energy levels, don’t forget about key nutrients.
• Vitamins and minerals -- Every nutrition program should start with vitamins and minerals. Regardless of the production stage, those two components remain crucial to both the mom and her offspring.
People are also reading…
• Fat -- Increasing fat in the diet also increases energy intake. And fat’s influence on reproductive hormones sets ewes and does up for successful conception.
• Protein -- Maintaining protein levels between 10 percent and 16 percent of the total diet is ideal for reproductive health.
Flushing should begin at about 45 to 60 days before breeding and continue into the first stages of gestation. Adding a complete feed or a high-fat supplement product to the mix will ensure ewes and does meet their energy requirements during that critical time.
Once ewes and does have confirmed pregnancies, diets can back down to an average nutrition level with pasture and a supplement tub.
As a primary indicator of energy reserves, body condition score allows producers to evaluate the nutritional needs of the flock or herd. By meeting body condition score targets, ewes and does can take less time to breed and have heavier lambs or kids at weaning.
As ewes and does enter different production stages, their target body condition scores change – and changes to their diet should follow suit. The 1 to 5 body condition score scale is especially useful before breeding as energy requirements and body condition score goals increase.
Flushing aims to bring body condition scores up to 2.5 to 3.0 before breeding and into the first stage of gestation. Getting ewes and does to that condition can lead to optimal conception and embryo survival rates.
Using a planned-out flushing approach in the lead-up to breeding season will go a long way toward reproductive and performance success.
Visit www.purinamills.com for more information.
Clay Elliott is a small-ruminant nutritionist with Purina Animal Nutrition.