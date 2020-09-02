How agricultural systems are impacted by climate change is the focus of a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report features a list of 20 indicators of climate stressors on U.S. agriculture. It outlines data that farmers and land managers can use to understand how climate change is affecting their operations.
“Climate Indicators for Agriculture” was produced through a collaboration between the USDA, Colorado State University and the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Climate indicators described in the report are arranged in five categories.
- physical – extreme precipitation and nighttime air temperature
- crop and livestock – duration of leaf wetness and heat stress affecting animals
- biological – insects and pathogens affecting crops
- phrenological – timing of bud break in fruit trees, disease vectors in livestock
- socioeconomic – crop-insurance payments, heat-related mortality of agricultural workers
Some of the indicators have national data while others are more regional. Heat stress on livestock, for example, would be of interest to ranchers in Texas, Nebraska and Kansas and other livestock-producing states. Warmer temperatures can result in cattle deaths, but also interfere with reproduction rate and rate of weight gain.
The researchers discuss weed range and intensity. They found that as carbon-dioxide concentrations increase, extreme northern migrations and expanded ranges for weeds have been observed.
Indicators will need to be adapted to accommodate specific locations, production types, varietals and breeds, priorities, limitations and other influencing factors on production agriculture and food-system operations.
The report offers data-source information so farmers and ranchers can search for information specific to their locality and goals. The report is expected to serve as a launching point from which those in the field can begin to construct a set of indicators specific to their circumstances. That could then support real-time and longer-term decisions aimed toward meeting specific climate objectives.
This is also the moment for producers to be recognized as leaders in conversations about policies that can make the indicators and resources that will help them mitigate the impacts of climate change. As the U.S. House and Senate begin to address climate legislation, agricultural stakeholders can provide input.
Agriculture becomes a force for change when farmers are at the forefront, directing and advocating for further research, investment and policies needed to sustainably intensify production, adapt and improve resilience, sequester carbon, and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The enactment of climate-smart agriculture policies and programs will benefit producers and the planet as well.
Visit usda.gov and search for "Climate Indicators for Agriculture" for more information.