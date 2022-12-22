 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From farm to school, ag knowledge shared

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council had the pleasure Oct. 22 of learning about farm-to-school programs and fairs that take place around the great state of Wisconsin. Throughout the meeting, I picked up on one major overarching theme – the importance of connecting youth to agriculture.

Members began the meeting by answering an icebreaker question regarding what aspect of agriculture they know the least about, but would love to learn more about.

We then welcomed our first guest speaker of the year, April Yancer from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. She discussed farm-to-school programs across the state. “Farm to school” can look very different from one classroom, school or district to the next. It has a fluid design, which is then able to provide a source of education to all students. The root purpose of the program is to form a connection for students who otherwise would have never understood the vast impact agriculture has on society. The more youth we can reach and impact, the stronger the industry becomes. “Farm to school” is one of the ways we can reach more students while also providing fresh, local foods to our youth.

April Yancer

“I learned a lot about Wisconsin Farm to School programs, and how these programs are so vital to educating people who don’t come from an agricultural background about where their food comes from,” said Henry Larson, a council member from Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

The second speaker to join us was Debbie Gegare. She wears many different hats at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. She focused on the fairs around the state of Wisconsin. Whether one has grown up on a large dairy operation or has never been out of an urban area, county fairs are accessible to all and offer an important opportunity to learn more about agriculture. They entice the community with amazing food, fun rides and great live music. Fairs started as an event to progress every field of agriculture. For almost two centuries Wisconsin has held county fairs all across the state. More than 2 million people attend fairs each year. Three out of every four fair staff are volunteers.

Debbie Gegare

“I learned how much really goes into county fairs and how it’s a process that takes most of the year,” said Morgan Baerwolf, a council member from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. “I found it awesome how many people are additionally volunteers at the fair.”

Both the guest speakers play an important role in spreading awareness and educating the community about agriculture. Youth-council members have a job – to understand the importance of connecting youth to agriculture and learn new innovative ways to accomplish that.

The council met again in November. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.

Download PDF Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council districts

Ava Endres of Waunakee, Wisconsin, is the daughter of Karen and Randy Endres. She grew up on a 750-cow Holstein dairy farm. She plans to pursue a career in medicine after completing a bachelor’s degree in biology and cell physiology, with a minor in Spanish.

Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.

2022-2023 youth-council membership

The members are all Wisconsin high-school seniors.

  • Morgan Baerwolf, Sun Prairie
  • Rachel Boehlke, Thorp
  • Brandon Boyd, Watertown
  • Ava Endres, Waunakee
  • Claire Esselman, Clinton
  • Arionna Harris, Milwaukee
  • Jacob Harbaugh, Marion
  • Natalie Hensen, Waunakee
  • Henry Koerner, Walworth
  • Henry Larson, Reedsburg
  • Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station
  • Brianna Meyer, Chilton
  • Alyssa Schauer, Mukwonago
  • Talena Sprecher, Lone Rock
  • Jescey Thompson, Galesville

Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created in 2020 to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of the role played in the state’s agricultural industry by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The council is comprised of 15 Wisconsin high school seniors who participate in virtual monthly sessions to hear presentations, participate in discussions and network with others from across the agricultural industry.

Agri-View is sharing articles from Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members, who will share highlights from their meetings as well as perspectives regarding topics discussed.

