From the Woodlot

It was 1991. We’d been on our newly purchased dairy farm for two years. Things weren’t going as planned. I looked at my Dairy Science diploma hanging on the dining room wall near the telephone while talking to the owner of the feed mill.
“Our bill is getting up there, Andy, what’s our limit?” I asked.
“Ten-thousand dollars is the absolute max I can put on credit,” he told me. “After that it’s cash only.”
Something had to give. We needed to make a change or our time farming wasn’t going to last. I’d seen articles in Agri-View and other farm publications about folks who were adopting rotational grazing on their dairy farms. The simplicity of it was instantly appealing to me. By using portable electric fencing, dairy and livestock farmers were cordoning off portions of their farm. They were then letting the cows do the work of feeding themselves by grazing and simultaneously spreading their own manure.
Why grazing was appealing to me is a complicated mix. Perhaps it was my daily battle with one of the most unnatural elements of agricultural engineering existing in the dark corner of the manure gutter on the northeast side of my traditional dairy barn – the reverse curve. It’s a piece of iron designed to allow the barn-cleaner chain, which sits in the bottom of the gutter behind the cows, to travel in a controlled fashion around the gutter system. The barn-cleaner chain – after traveling up the manure chute driven by the sprocket at the barn-cleaner head – must travel in an unnatural direction to return to the barn. The steel-reinforced reverse curve makes it possible. Mine was worn, as was the chain. My wife, Wendy, would – with a child on her back – be in charge of handling the barn-cleaner switch. She was to throw it off as quickly as possible should the chain or reverse curve fail, in order to minimize damage while I did what I could wielding a manure scraper to keep the process running. We simply couldn’t afford to upgrade.
My flail chopper also played in to my tendency toward considering grazing. It was a Bear Cat, once the envy of the flail-chopping world. Mine was on its last legs, or flails if you will. With a functional one we’d be able to inhale soggy lengths of fresh grass and red clover, to then be able throw it to the back of a feed wagon so we could bring it to the herd – usually limited to the confines of a feed-dedicated space or lot. There the herd would crowd around eating the fresh forage and dropping their waste behind them for us to carry out to the field when time allots. It was important to approximate the right amount of forage because it heated quickly in the wet pile.
My flail chopper taught me about bearings, bushings, rust, cut knuckles, worn blower paddles and rational thinking. I figured there had to be a better way. Not only were we falling behind financially but our dilapidated iron implements were making our lives miserable.
There were also “sociological elements” regarding my propensity toward grazing. I wasn’t born and raised on a farm. I was a suburbs kid with a degree in dairy science. I knew about cows. I didn’t have preconceived notions about traditional land use on a dairy farm. I was on my own and there was no family member resisting when I wanted to try something drastically different.
What we did have going for us was a farm that had been in permanent cover for many years. There were fields that hadn’t seen a plow in a long time. When I asked the old-timers in the neighborhood they could not recall certain fields ever being plowed. We had a sod base that was capable of growing a lot of grass. So we adopted grazing fully and our finances began improving. Personally the work was more suited to me; I loved everything about it. From setting up more acres with fencing on an April day with snow spitting from a slate grey sky, to locking out the herd during the spring flush six weeks later when the Bob-o-links burbled while the herd tore at fresh grass. I was farming with my feet on the ground.
Our move to grazing was not dictated by any concern for the environment. But it didn’t take long for us to realize it was an environmentally healthy way to raise food. We used fertilizers and chemicals minimally throughout 30 years of grass farming and eventually transitioned to organic production. Having fields in permanent cover was a source of pride for us. The oldest sods challenged us. Most consisted of meadow foxtail, a productive grass that had us continually inter-seeding clover to boost the quality.
Building soil carbon is a hot topic in agriculture. Fields of grass in permanent cover hold the potential for making it possible. I hope you’ll read the Badger Crop Connect coverage in this issue where University of Wisconsin professor Randy Jackson talks about the challenges of building soil carbon at a rate sufficient to stabilize the climate. Jackson’s work indicates big changes are needed to make it possible.
Until next week, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.