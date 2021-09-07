 Skip to main content
Golf-ball research rolls green

Missouri’s soybean farmers are seeing new opportunities with their investment into development of a soy-based golf ball. Researchers are developing cores for golf balls from soybean-based materials such as soybean meal. They’re also working on a soybean-based outer layer.

“Our team will be conducting performance testing and preparing the golf balls for commercial sale,” said Ram Gupta, an associate professor at the Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State University.

Soybean-based golf balls that stray into lakes, ponds, the rough and sand pits are expected to be better for the environment because they’re biodegradable.

Soybeans are the number one crop in Missouri. The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is supporting the golf-ball research project with check-off dollars.

it’s exciting to see the creativity being applied to growing our markets by developing new uses for the soybeans we grow, said Kyle Durham, a farmer and chair of the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council board of directors.

Pittsburg State University’s Polymer Chemistry Initiative is a joint project of the Department of Chemistry, the Department of Plastics Engineering, and the Kansas Polymer Research Center. Visit more: https://www.pittstate.edu/chemistry/polymer-chemistry-program.html

