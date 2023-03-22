Claudia Lenz said she doesn’t want to wait for things to become worse before taking action to help farmers become more resilient in the face of climate change. That’s why she participated March 6-8 in the Farmers for Climate Action: Rally for Resistance in Washington, D.C.
“There’s power in numbers,” said Lenz, 21, a farmer.
She was among hundreds of farmers and other food- and farm-system advocates from across the country who participated. They visited legislators to advocate for climate solutions in the 2023 farm bill.
Lenz works along with her parents, Mike and Jody Lenz, at Threshing Table Farm near Star Prairie, Wisconsin. Their community-supported-agriculture vegetable farm has about 300 members. Claudia Lenz attended the rally as a representative from the Land Stewardship Project.
Coordinated by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and Farm Aid, the rally was supported by a coalition of organizations – including the Land Stewardship Project and the Illinois Stewardship Alliance.
“I thought it was important to voice my concerns about agriculture and the climate issue,” she said. “I have a vested interest in the future of ag.”
In a speech at the rally she said, “We’re all here with a shared concern for the future of agriculture. Climate change poses a serious threat, along with growing insecurities in our industrialized food systems. Our farming communities are losing farmers at a rapid rate and we haven’t invested in a plan to replace them. One out of three American farmers is over the age of 65. There seems to be this common thought that the reason we’re losing farmers at a rapid rate is because there’s a severe lack of interest from young generations in farming. I’m here to tell you the interest from young generations is there.
“We’re interested in a model that will provide climate solutions that protect the integrity of our land and water … solutions that strengthen our food systems and rural communities. Young people want to secure a future on this planet and we understand that climate-focused farming is the only way.”
She advocated for investment in programs that encourage and support young and beginning farmers, helping them to use climate-friendly practices such as rotational grazing and cover cropping.
“We need programs that help our longtime farmers to transition from what we’ve previously encouraged (into) regenerative practices,” she said. “We need programs to alleviate stress and expand options in land transferals. We must act now to ensure a strengthened, healthy, equitable future in agriculture for all. This is the only way we can continue in the right direction for the betterment of our earth and our society.”
Lenz said she’s already seen the effects of climate change on her family’s farm.
“Extreme temperatures are a challenge,” she said. “What once was an August crop is now a September one. There’s less predictability in the field. We had a late frost and lost all of our pepper blossoms. I fear watching other farmers going through the same thing. I don’t want to wait for things to get worse.”
To be more resilient in the face of climate change, the Lenz family uses regenerative-farming practices. They’ve added Dexter cattle to the farm, which provide manure to build nutrients in the soil, Lenz said. The family also has planted cover crops, which the cows graze. Cover crops have a dual purpose; they benefit both the cattle and the soil.
Ellen Gardner also attended the rally. She has seen extreme temperature changes affect her farm near Spring Grove, Minnesota. She and her husband, Jim Gardner, raise chickens and turkey on pasture. They also produce eggs.
“We’ve had colder and wetter springs, which results in more bird mortality,” she said. “Then with the hot summers our waterers run out faster.”
People are also reading…
The couple has discussed insulating the portable structures used for the birds to help protect against cold weather. They’ve also discussed installing a better watering system, she said.
While in Washington she met with legislators to advocate for conservation funding in the farm bill, she said. But she also wanted lawmakers to know that agriculture can help provide solutions to climate change.
“I was excited to raise awareness,” she said.
Andrea Hazzard of Hazzard Free Farm traveled to Washington with other members of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance to participate in the rally and meet with policymakers. She raises heirloom and ancient grains near Pecatonica, Illinois.
She’s dealt with extreme rain events in the past decade. She provided just one example of two back-to-back 7-inch rains in 2013.
“If you have hay on the ground you’re done,” she said.
Due to changing spring weather, a farmer in her area has been planting extra-hardy oats in January versus March, she said.
She told legislative staffers there’s too little of the federal budget being allocated to agriculture. She cited President Joe Biden’s proposed discretionary budget for fiscal year 2022 as an example, she said. Just $15 billion – or 1 percent – of the total budget of $1.5 trillion was proposed for food and agriculture.
“It’s not working when you consider what it costs to remediate wildfires, derechos, floods and (per- and polyfluorinated substances),” she said.
She suggested to legislative staffs that the farm bill be reviewed on a yearly basis due to issues caused by climate change and to sticking points such as funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that delay funding for agriculture.
“That drew audible gasps,” she said.
She also advocated for a more-streamlined system for farmers to apply for conservation grants. There are many challenges, but she said she’s full of hope. She pointed to the hundreds of people from around the country who participated in the Farmers for Climate Action Rally as one sign of hope. She pointed to another sign of hope in her home state of Illinois, where farmers worked with legislators to introduce The Soil Health Week Act. That act would declare the first week of March as Illinois “Soil Health Week.”
Ariana Taylor-Stanley is the co-director of the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition’s Grassroots Council.
“The climate crisis is an everyday reality for us as farmers and it’s powerfully important to bring our stories to the ears of our lawmakers,” she said. “I hope we got their attention.”
Visit sustainableagriculture.net and threshingtablefarm.org and gfamilyfarm.com and hazzardfreefarm.com and landstewardshipproject.org and ilstewards.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.