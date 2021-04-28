History of the National Grange

Two years after the Civil War ended, in 1867, the nation’s wounds were still fresh. Families and communities were broken due to internal political conflict. But many people wanted to heal. That environment of hurt and hope, national tragedy and longing for a better future gave rise to an organization that became a national movement. That organization is known as the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry – the National Grange. It’s the oldest American agricultural-advocacy group with a national scope.
Betsy Huber is the current president of the organization; she likes to share its history.
After the Civil War the country was torn; farms were destroyed. The founder, Oliver Hudson Kelley, thought a fraternal organization could help knit the country back together and restore farms to productivity. He was a Minnesota farmer.
From the start the Grange was ahead of its time. It stood against racism, and for equal rights for women and rights for children. Since the beginning of the Grange men and women were equal – equal voting rights and equal ability to join the Grange. That was 50 years before suffrage for women. At the same time 14-year-olds could be full Grange members. They could have a vote and a voice the same as their parents and grandparents.
Several things folks take for granted in rural America exist due to the Grange. Issues members have had influence on and supported include rural electrification and rural telephone service. They supported land-grant universities and the university-Extension service. The national Future Farmers of America organization – now the FFA – and 4-H Clubs were offshoots of Grange youth programs.
The organization supported Rural Free Delivery of mail, reduced shipping rates for farm products and the farm-credit system. It now advocates policies that are positive for rural America concerning infrastructure, energy, immigration, education and health care. The Grange every year takes grassroots resolutions regarding issues, transforms them to policies and presents them to Congress.
Visit www.nationalgrange.org for more information.