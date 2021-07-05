Hub funds new faculty members

Kate Creutzinger, Grace Lewis and Luis Peña-Lévano recently were hired as faculty members by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. Those first tenure-track faculty positions on campus have been funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub. The positions are 60 percent research and outreach and 40 percent teaching.
The Dairy Innovation Hub was launched in 2019. It harnesses research and development at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. The hub is supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the State of Wisconsin.
Creutzinger was hired as an assistant professor specializing in dairy-animal welfare. She will establish a research and outreach program to support dairy farmers and service providers through projects focused on dairy animal welfare. Her research will leverage the university’s laboratory farm with 100 milking cows and 100 young stock as well as opportunities with commercial dairy farmers in Wisconsin and the upper Midwest. She will teach undergraduate courses in dairy and animal science with an emphasis on dairy-cattle management and welfare.
Creutzinger earned a bachelor’s degree as well as a doctorate in animal science from The Ohio State University. She earned a master’s degree in large-animal clinical science from the University of Saskatchewan. Her doctoral research focused on the social environment's effect on transition-cow behavior and health with the goal of improving management of cows housed in groups at calving. Her future interests involve the improvement of cattle quality of life used in various agriculture systems. She will develop a teaching and research program focused on applied behavior, welfare and sustainability.
Lewis was hired as an assistant professor specializing in dairy processing. She will develop a research and outreach program to support dairy processors, entrepreneurs, farmers and service providers. She will generate research focused on dairy-food technology, product development and processing systems. She also will teach undergraduate courses in dairy manufacturing and food science with an emphasis on dairy processing and human health.
Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in food science at Pennsylvania State University. Her doctoral research focuses on dairy-processing techniques that affect protein functionality and overall physical properties of food. She is a member of a research team exploring the relationship between dairy-processing operations and how food nutrients function considering the public's interest in minimally processed and clean label foods.
Luis Peña-Lévano was hired as an assistant professor specializing in community economic development. He will establish a research and outreach program to support Wisconsin dairy farmers, agriculture startups, rural entrepreneurs and regional partnerships.
He will teach undergraduate courses in regional economics, agricultural economics and agribusiness management. He will advise students in the agricultural business, agricultural studies and agricultural marketing-communications programs. He also will develop co-curricular opportunities for students.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in food science and agriculture engineering from Zamorano University in Honduras. He earned a master’s degree in agriculture and applied economics from the University of Georgia. And he earned a doctorate from Purdue University in agricultural economics. He specialized in international trade, optimization and finance. His doctoral research focused on climate-change interactions with agriculture, carbon taxes, forestry sequestration and food security.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and uwrf.edu for more information.
Maria Woldt is the program manager for the Dairy Innovation Hub.