Bold and transformative innovation is needed to meet future agricultural-production demands, say leaders of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA is asking farmers and others to identify transformational opportunities for the next three decades. Public input for its Agriculture Innovation Agenda is being accepted through Aug. 1.
Smartphones, cloud computing and social media are widely considered as transformative innovations. But new approaches or concepts also could be considered transformative innovations. That was evidenced by comments in a recent teleconference involving farmers and others involved in agriculture.
The teleconference was a listening session coordinated and hosted by the National Center for Appropriate Technology, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and the Organic Seed Alliance. It enabled farmers and others to provide input on what the USDA should prioritize in the decades ahead. The coordinators also asked participants to respond to a question – “What are the biggest challenges and opportunities in the next 10 to 30 years to optimize agricultural production and resiliency?”
Bob Quinn, an organic-grain farmer from north-central Montana, said he’d like to see more of a focus on the link between food production and health.
“Food is our medicine and medicine is our food,” he said. “Agriculture holds the biggest key to that.”
He’d like to see more interaction between USDA, health officials, and the Food and Drug Administration, he said, regarding the link between non-nutritious food and sickness. Nutrition per acre versus tons or bushels per acre also should be a priority. Paying farmers a fair wage would go along with increasing the value of what they produce. He doesn’t raise commodities because he believes commodities have put people out of business.
“It’s time for a change,” he said.
Gene Schriefer, an agriculture educator with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and a rancher, said the USDA also should solicit input from non-farmers. He said that’s his opinion, not necessarily that of UW-Extension.
“They represent 98 percent of the population,” he said “They’re key to setting policy.”
In a follow-up conservation Schriefer posed several questions.
- What does the 98 percent of the population want from agriculture, farms and farming?
- Is it simply cheap food – if so stay the course and we’ll all move to the city.
- Or is it affordable food that’s healthier for us? If it is farmers need to be paid equitably so children see a desirable future in farming and people can enter into farming pursuing the American Dream.
“There needs to be a reason for rural communities to exist,” he said. “When half to two-thirds of a downtown is vacant no one driving through would say, ‘Let’s move the family to this community.’
“Is there value to the non-farmer in clean water, building soil versus flushing it down the river, sequestering carbon to combat climate change, stewarding livestock, stewarding birds, insects and wildlife? Or should this be turned over to robots?
“We need a long-term view of agriculture and natural resources, and rural America. Every civilization has risen and fallen on its agricultural success and failure. In the end people vote and get what they voted for.”
Jason Slibeck is a military veteran and a beginning farmer from central Vermont. The USDA should place greater research emphasis on the impact climate change is having on weather patterns, he said. Flowering cycles as well as the timing of insect and weed emergence are changing with changing weather patterns.
“As a small farmer, I’d also like to see USDA take a more detailed look at diversity,” he said.
Molly Anderson directs the academic program in food studies at Middlebury College in Vermont. One of the best innovations, she said, has been agroecology – the study of ecological processes applied to agricultural-production systems. The USDA could invest more in related research with a focus on developing a circular economy – supporting greater independence from synthetic inputs and improving biodiversity.
The teleconference coordinators presented four areas that the USDA has already proposed for agricultural research and product-development focus.
- genome design – utilization of genomics and precision breeding to explore, control and improve traits of agriculturally important organisms
- digital-automation – deployment of precise, accurate and field-based sensors to collect information in real time to visualize changing conditions, and respond automatically with interventions that reduce risk of losses and maximize productivity
- prescriptive intervention – application and integration of data sciences, software tools and systems models to enable advanced analytics for managing the food and agricultural system
- systems-based farm management – leverage a systems approach to understand the nature of interactions among different elements of the food and agricultural system to increase overall efficiency, resilience and sustainability of farm enterprises
The USDA is soliciting comments and suggestions on objectives and opportunities leading to research goals and informed product goals to facilitate transformative breakthroughs. That will enable agriculture to meet the department’s goal of increasing agricultural production by 40 percent to meet the needs of a burgeoning global population while also halving the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture.
Visit attra.ncat.org/category/videos and regulations.gov -- search for "Agriculture Innovation Agenda" -- or contact john.dyer@usda.gov or 202-720-1542 for more information.